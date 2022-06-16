Sign In
Hanumanasana (Monkey Pose): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Monkey Pose: Modifications And Tips To Perform Hanumanasana

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : June 17, 2022 4:44 PM IST

Monkey pose or Hanumanasana is the yogic term for the significant front splits. This is an intermediate-level posture that requires flexibility of the hamstrings and patience to achieve it. Hanuman, the Monkey God, was the son of Vayu, the God of the Winds. He was famous for his powerful and unique jumps, as he could leap over extremely extended lengths. Therefore, getting inspired by him Himalayan Siddha, Akshar (Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre) shares everything about the Monkey Pose.

How To Perform Hanuman Asana?

Here's a step-by-step run-through of the pose Hanuman Asana

  1. Begin with Adhomukhi Swanasana
  2. Slowly lean forward and place your right foot in between your palms
  3. Place your left knee down and push your toes out
  4. Lift the ball of your right foot off the floor and point your toes up
  5. Slowly extend your right leg forward as much as you can and try to straighten both your knees
  6. Your thighs should lie flat on the floor
  7. Try not to lean your upper body to the right side
  8. Raise your arms above your head and join your palms together to form a namaste
  9. Stretch your arms and gently arch your back until your eyes and nose are facing the sky
  10. Hold the asana for a while
  11. Repeat with the other leg

Breathing Methodology

  1. Exhale as you push your leg forward.
  2. Inhale and exhale generally if you hold the asana for long.

Navigating Back From The Posture

  1. After you have repeated the asana on the other side, place your palms down
  2. Lean forward and press your palms down firmly
  3. Bend your left knee and lift your pelvis up
  4. Take your left foot back and join it with your right
  5. Touch your heels to the floor and rest in Adhomukha Swanasana

Modifications And Tips

  1. Practice this pose under the supervision of an expert trainer because it is not a basic yoga asana. If you don't do it right, you might be hurting yourself.
  2. In starting, split your legs only as much as you can
  3. Use blocks under your thighs to help you with the stretch

Benefits

  1. Stretches the hamstrings and opens them
  2. Mobilizes your knees and hips
  3. The pose stimulates the digestive and reproductive organs and boosts their functioning.
  4. Hanumanasana can make your hips flexible if you practice regularly.
  5. It also stretches the back muscles.
  6. Helps in releasing tension and stress.

Contraindications

  1. Avoid this asana if you have an injury in your knees, groin area or hamstrings
  2. Do not stretch your hamstrings so much that you tear them. Know where to stop.
  3. Avoid this pose if you have a groin injury or hamstrings.
  4. Pregnant women are advised against attempting this pose

