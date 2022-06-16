Monkey pose or Hanumanasana is the yogic term for the significant front splits. This is an intermediate-level posture that requires flexibility of the hamstrings and patience to achieve it. Hanuman, the Monkey God, was the son of Vayu, the God of the Winds. He was famous for his powerful and unique jumps, as he could leap over extremely extended lengths. Therefore, getting inspired by him Himalayan Siddha, Akshar (Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre) shares everything about the Monkey Pose.
How To Perform Hanuman Asana?
Here's a step-by-step run-through of the pose Hanuman Asana
Begin with Adhomukhi Swanasana
Slowly lean forward and place your right foot in between your palms
Place your left knee down and push your toes out
Lift the ball of your right foot off the floor and point your toes up
Slowly extend your right leg forward as much as you can and try to straighten both your knees
Your thighs should lie flat on the floor
Try not to lean your upper body to the right side
Raise your arms above your head and join your palms together to form a namaste
Stretch your arms and gently arch your back until your eyes and nose are facing the sky
Hold the asana for a while
Repeat with the other leg
Breathing Methodology
Exhale as you push your leg forward.
Inhale and exhale generally if you hold the asana for long.