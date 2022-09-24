Hands To Feet Pose (Hastapadasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Hastapadasana: How To Practice Hand to Foot Pose?

Padahastasana or Hastapadasana, sometimes called "Hand to Foot Pose," is an inverted yoga posture involving a significant forward bend. The three words "Pada for Foot," "Hasta for Hand," and "Asana for Posture" combine to form the Sanskrit name "Padahastasana."

Padahastasana is the third and tenth pose of the Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation. The body can gain significantly from padahastasana in terms of health. The knees and thighs are strengthened by performing Padahastasana. In addition, it gives the lower back, hamstrings, calves, and back of the thighs an intense stretch. The pose known as padahastasana, in which the upper and lower bodies are brought together, represents the merging of opposites.

The confluence of higher stages of awareness and lower states of awareness represents this balancing of the body and mind. This promotes balance, serenity, and well-being for total health. The Padahastasana pose, when practised, massages your internal organs. Your entire digestive system benefits from this, which enhances its performance. Your back and hamstrings will be stretched during padahastasana, stimulating the neurological system and strengthening the spine. In addition, it enhances bowel motion, minimising constipation and any stomach aches.

Himalayan Siddha Akshar Shares Step-By-Step Instructions

Starting in Samasthithi, bend forward with your upper body as you exhale. Drop your head and maintain a relaxed neck and shoulder position. Softly exhale and bend. Bring your trunk up against your legs. Try to touch your forehead to your legs. There may be a lot of flexibility needed. If you're starting, you can slightly budge your knees. When you fold forward, your torso should bend from the hip joints rather than the waist. Place palms next to the feet Throughout the practice, try to maintain straight legs and knees. With practice, aim to touch your chest to your thighs by progressively straightening your knees. Hold this pose for a while.

Breathing Methodology:Exhale as your bend down. Breathe in as you release from the posture.

Navigating Out Of The Posture

To come out of the posture, slowly straighten the body, keeping the neck down. After that, straighten the head as well. Take a few breaths before you can practice again.

Benefits Of Hastapadasana

1. Padahastasana makes the body very flexible. It stretches the back and leg muscles

2. It helps to remove excess belly fat

3. It improves digestion and reduces constipation. It cures many stomach ailments

4. Strengthens the spine, making it flexible

5. Strengthens the nerves

6. Increases concentration and speeds up metabolism.

7. The pose is very beneficial for those suffering from gastric problems, abdominal bloating and indigestion.

8. Tones the digestive organs and improves the functioning of the spleen and liver.

9. Improves blood circulation, especially in the upper part of the body.

10. Beneficial for those who suffer from problems relevant to throat and nasal.

11. Tones the nerves.

12. Stretches muscles of the back and legs.