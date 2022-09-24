Hastapadasana: How To Practice Hand to Foot Pose?

- Health A-Z
Padahastasana or Hastapadasana, sometimes called "Hand to Foot Pose," is an inverted yoga posture involving a significant forward bend. The three words "Pada for Foot," "Hasta for Hand," and "Asana for Posture" combine to form the Sanskrit name "Padahastasana."
Padahastasana is the third and tenth pose of the Surya Namaskar, also known as the Sun Salutation. The body can gain significantly from padahastasana in terms of health. The knees and thighs are strengthened by performing Padahastasana. In addition, it gives the lower back, hamstrings, calves, and back of the thighs an intense stretch. The pose known as padahastasana, in which the upper and lower bodies are brought together, represents the merging of opposites.
The confluence of higher stages of awareness and lower states of awareness represents this balancing of the body and mind. This promotes balance, serenity, and well-being for total health. The Padahastasana pose, when practised, massages your internal organs. Your entire digestive system benefits from this, which enhances its performance. Your back and hamstrings will be stretched during padahastasana, stimulating the neurological system and strengthening the spine. In addition, it enhances bowel motion, minimising constipation and any stomach aches.
Breathing Methodology:Exhale as your bend down. Breathe in as you release from the posture.
1. Padahastasana makes the body very flexible. It stretches the back and leg muscles
2. It helps to remove excess belly fat
3. It improves digestion and reduces constipation. It cures many stomach ailments
4. Strengthens the spine, making it flexible
5. Strengthens the nerves
6. Increases concentration and speeds up metabolism.
7. The pose is very beneficial for those suffering from gastric problems, abdominal bloating and indigestion.
8. Tones the digestive organs and improves the functioning of the spleen and liver.
9. Improves blood circulation, especially in the upper part of the body.
10. Beneficial for those who suffer from problems relevant to throat and nasal.
11. Tones the nerves.
12. Stretches muscles of the back and legs.
