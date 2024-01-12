Hands And Feet Turn Cold In Winter? 3 Yoga Asanas To Increase Blood Circulation

Here are three poses by Dr Hansaji Yogendera, director of the yoga institute, that can enhance blood flow to the extremities

When exposed to cold temperatures, our body's natural response is vasoconstriction, where blood vessels narrow to conserve heat and maintain our core temperature. This mechanism can reduce blood flow to extremities, leading to cold hands and feet. For this reason, in winter, many of us find our hands and feet turning cold, sometimes painfully so.

Asanas To Increase Circulation Of Blood

Yoga, emphasising holistic well-being, provides a series of asanas for better blood circulation. Here are three poses by Dr Hansaji Yogendera, director of the yoga institute, that can enhance blood flow to the extremities:

Utkatasana

Steps

Stand erect with your hands by the side of your body, maintaining a one-foot distance between your feet.

Inhale with your palms facing down, and raise both hands before your body to shoulder level.

Inhaling, rise again on your toes, lifting your body back to the starting position.

Benefits

Utkatasana engages significant muscle groups, including the quadriceps and glutes.

This activation stimulates blood flow, promoting circulation throughout the body and warming the extremities.

Plank Pose

Steps

Start lying down as if preparing for a push-up with palms flat on the ground and body in a straight line.

Engage your core, ensuring your shoulders are directly above your wrists.

Benefits

Plank pose activates core muscles, arms, and legs simultaneously.

This full-body engagement boosts heart rate, enhances circulation, and supports cardiovascular health.

Virabhadrasana

Benefits

Virabhadrasana stretches and strengthens the legs while encouraging blood flow to the lower extremities.

The dynamic nature of this pose further promotes circulation throughout the body.

Dos And Don'ts To Improve Circulation

Making the most of the winter months with cold extremities requires a balanced approach.

Dos:

Dry brush your body because dry brushing exfoliates the skin and stimulates blood flow, promoting circulation to the extremities.

Dress in layers to trap heat and maintain warmth.

Wear compression socks and elevate your leg. Elevating your legs above the heart can assist in promoting blood flow.

Don'ts:

Minimize sitting or standing in one position for extended periods.

Avoid wearing overly tight clothing, especially around wrists and ankles, as it may impede circulation to the extremities.

Summary

Taking good care of your body during winter involves confident lifestyle choices. These include yoga asanas and food habits. Doing so can enhance circulation, maintain warmth, and promote overall health during the colder months. As always, listen to your body, seek guidance when needed, and follow holistic approaches to wellness.