Half Spinal Twist Pose (Ardha Matsyendrasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Ardha Matsyendrasana: How To Practice Half Lord of the Fishes Pose?

The term "Ardha Matsyendrasana," which translates to "Half Lord of the Fishes Pose," is taken from Sanskrit. A seated twist pose called Ardha Matsyendrasana is done to enhance posture and heal the digestive tract. There are three advantages to Ardha Matsyendrasana. First, it energises the body, mind, and spirit. In addition to calming the mind, Ardha Matsyendrasana Yoga helps the body detoxify and reduces stress, moderate sadness, and anxiety. The Half Lord of the Fishes Pose's seated twisting position massages your internal organs, which aids in the removal of all toxins from your body. Your toxin-free body's circulatory and digestive systems are subsequently regulated, improving sleep quality.

Step-by-Step Instructions By Yoga and Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Step 1: Start with stretched legs straight in front of you. Slowly bend both your knees to place your feet on the floor. Drop your left knee to the left; under your right leg, slide your left foot outside your right hip. The right knee is facing up to the ceiling.

Step 2: Make an exhalation of your breath and twist your upper body towards the right thigh. Just behind your right hip, use the right hand to push into the floor, placing your left upper arm outside your right thigh above the knee.

Step 3: Face your palm out in 'half Pranam'. Bring your front torso and inner right thigh close together.

Step 4: Try to straighten your spine as much as possible and look back over your right shoulder while turning your head. Twist a little more with every exhalation.

Step 5: Stay for 1 minute, release with an exhalation, return and repeat to the starting position.

Contraindications Of Ardha Matsyendrasana

Make sure your back is passive to get the most out of this yoga pose. You must pay close attention to your body as you perform Ardha Matsyendrasana. Adjust your spine's flexibility by twisting it. What is beneficial for you is known by your body. Make sure you're paying attention. Your shoulders should be at the same level as you do the final step. While performing this asana, your shoulders should be loose and not tense. Avoid doing this posture if your back hurts or you are still uncomfortable with surgery. Additionally, pregnant women should avoid Ardha Matsyendrasana Yoga.

Benefits Of Ardha Matsyendrasana

Aids the spine's flexibility. This yoga's positions and practices lengthen the spine. The spine's natural position is restored. Relieves lower back pain by relaxing the muscles in the area. It helps keep your spinal cord rotating usually. The yoga pose known as Ardha Matsyendrasana aids in mental relaxation. You feel less anxious as a result, and you can sleep better. Improves digestion by regulating your digestive system. Aids those who have a slipped disc and sciatica Strengthens the neck, hips, and shoulders. Provides the necessary stretch for your inner thighs. Aids in the management of mental health problems, including depression and anxiety Sleeping patterns are improved with Ardha Matsyendrasana Yoga. Another effective method to prevent constipation is the seated twist stance.

