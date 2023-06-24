Half Moon Pose (Ardha Chandrasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

There are two popular variations of Ardha Chandrasana, and this one is included in the sequence of Chandra Namaskar or Moon Salutation.

The Sanskrit roots of the word "Ardha Chandrasana" are "Ardha" (half), "Chandra" (moon), and "Asana" (pose). As a result, it is called the Half Moon Pose in English. The yoga practice known as the Half Moon describes how your body balances in this position. This position might be difficult because your hips and back are stretched when bending. Ardha Chandrasana should be performed to prevent injury when the spine and hips have sufficiently warmed up. There are two popular variations of Ardha Chandrasana, and this one is included in the sequence of Chandra Namaskar or Moon Salutation.

Steps To Perform Ardha Chandrasana By Yoga and Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions

Be upright. Put your left leg forward and advance. Straighten the right leg back while bending the left knee. Set the right knee and toes on the ground. Put the palms on the ground to gain equilibrium. Keep your head and torso straight. Breathe in deeply a few times. Take a breath and gently lift your arms. In the Pranam Mudra, the hands are pressed together and positioned in front of the chest. Breathe in deeply a few times. Breathe in and maintain the Pranam Mudra while raising the arms over the head. Simultaneously bending the arms back to the most comfortable position, the upper body may be turned further around. Make sure your hands are in the Pranam Mudra. The right leg, back, and arms should all be curved like a crescent moon. Remain in the posture as long as it is comfortable. Go into Corpse Pose or Anandasana after releasing, and stay there for a few minutes. Then go through the process again, switching legs.

Ardha Chandrasana Benefits

The benefits of Half Moon Pose include the following.

It increases the spine's flexibility. Thus, performing this position regularly can help prevent spinal problems, including sciatica and lumbago. The shoulder muscles are stretched in this position. It enhances the shoulder joints' flexibility and strength. The upper chest is stretched in this stance. It benefits illnesses, including asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, in this way. The entire digestive system is improved. As a result, it aids in treating illnesses including GERD, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, constipation, and indigestion. Additionally, it expands the neck and is beneficial for hypertension individuals. In short, it enhances the health of the Skeletal system.

Precautions: Pregnant women should avoid this posture. Also, it is suggested that persons having health conditions like Sciatica, lumbago, hernia, and lower back issues avoid this pose.

