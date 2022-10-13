Goddess Pose (Utkata Konasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

The goddess pose is an intense hip opener that helps you connect with the body's feminine energy. This pose will make you strong and experience relaxation after coming up from the posture.

Utkata Konasana, also known as a Goddess pose (Sumo squat position), is a hip-opener pose that helps elevate the prana and energize the physical and the energy body. Utkata means powerful, Kona means angle, and asana means posture. Hence, the pose is also known as the extreme angle pose symbolizing strength and power of feminine energy. This pose is also known as kaliasana. It has been said that the goddess Kali was seen in this pose, showcasing her fierce look and successfully fighting against the demons. This pose is beneficial for all as it increases the body's feminine energy, which helps to relax the body and brings serenity to mind. This pose also strengthens the lower body and brings confidence and strength to the body. Utkata Konasana is very beneficial for pregnant women or those planning a child. It improves fertility, strengthens the pelvic floor, and opens the groin and inner thigh region. In ancient times Utkata asana was one of the poses for delivering babies. Avoid practising Utkata asana in the last month trimester. Yoga Sadhak, Ekta Jain, Founder of Yogsar, shares the contraindications and benefits of Utkata Konasana.

Contraindications Of Goddess Pose

- Anyone with a Shoulder, Spine, Hip, Knee, and Ankle injury will not practice.

- Anyone with abdominal energy will avoid practising.

- Blood pressure patients will practice in moderation and under guidance.

- Pregnant women will not practice in the third trimester.

Steps To Practice Goddess Pose

Stand in Tadasana, wide legs 3 feet apart.

Knee and feet turning out, toes pointing in the opposite direction at a 45-degree angle.

Exhale and squat down, knees and ankle in one line, thighs parallel to the floor and line with knees. Spine in line with the hip

Inhale and take your arms in a cactus position. You can also bring in namaste.

Thighs very strong for holding the pose and keeping your knees 90-degree angle.

Inhale and release the pose by straightening your legs and back into Tadasana. Stand for a few minutes in tadasana.

Benefits Of Goddess Pose

- Utkata Asana symbolizes the feminine energy resulting in inner joy moment.

- It strengthens the pelvic floor, thighs, knees, and ankles.

- It strengthens the spine and activates the Muladhara, Swadhisthan, and Manipur chakra.

- It also activates the heart chakra and promotes confidence and compassion.

- It strengthens reproductive organs and improves fertility

- It is the best pose for men and women to experience divine feminine energy

- People suffering from sciatica can benefits from the pose.

- It also stimulates the cardiovascular system

- It is the best pose during labor

POV-All the best for your practice, and always try to practice under the proper guidance for better results.