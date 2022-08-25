Gate Pose or Parighasana, known in Sanskrit, is a side bend. It gives an excellent stretch to the muscles that lie between your ribs. This can be particularly soothing during pregnancy. It also makes a great pose as part of Sukhshma Vyayam or warmup, cool down, or stretching routine. Gate pose stretches between the inner thighs, hamstrings and ribs. Bad posture can result in tight intercostal muscles. In addition, you may also experience muscle tightness in this area. This can be due to holding your body in the same position for a long time, like long-distance running. Finally, gate Pose can help you to improve your ability to expand your chest and breathe deeply. This can benefit runners who will get a good stretch on the hamstrings. Himalayan Siddha, Akshar (Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre), shares everything about the Gate Pose.