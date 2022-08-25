Gate Pose (Parighasana): How To Practice, Benefits, Precautions

Parighasana

Gate Pose: Modifications And Tips To Perform Parighasana

Gate Pose or Parighasana, known in Sanskrit, is a side bend. It gives an excellent stretch to the muscles that lie between your ribs. This can be particularly soothing during pregnancy. It also makes a great pose as part of Sukhshma Vyayam or warmup, cool down, or stretching routine. Gate pose stretches between the inner thighs, hamstrings and ribs. Bad posture can result in tight intercostal muscles. In addition, you may also experience muscle tightness in this area. This can be due to holding your body in the same position for a long time, like long-distance running. Finally, gate Pose can help you to improve your ability to expand your chest and breathe deeply. This can benefit runners who will get a good stretch on the hamstrings. Himalayan Siddha, Akshar (Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre), shares everything about the Gate Pose.

Step-By-Step Instructions

Come into a kneeling position with your back upright

Keep your thighs perpendicular to the floor and align your hips over the knees. In case of any injury or tenderness, you can place a blanket under your knees.

Take your right leg and extend it straight to the right side, keeping the knee and ankle aligned with your right hip.

Turn your right foot toes forward, so the foot is parallel to the side of your mat.

As you breathe, reach your left arm next to your left ear.

Exhale and lean to the right with your torso.

Now, start stretching the left arm over your head. Allow your right arm to come down and rest on your right leg.

Direct your gaze under your extended left arm.

Hold for five breaths

Lengthen your spine and deepen the side stretch as you exhale.

Straighten your torso and place your right knee next to your left.

Repeat on your other side.

Modifications And Variations

Try a prop like placing a folded blanket under the ball of your foot if you are unable to press your extended foot into the floor

You could also use a wall and press your foot against the wall.

If you cannot kneel, you can do a variation while seated in a chair. Put your legs in front or extend one to the side as in the pose.

Safety And Precautions

If you have a hip, shoulder or knee injury, avoid this pose.

In case of a neck injury, do not turn to look up but keep looking ahead.

During the pose, if you feel any discomfort, gently release it and come out of the pose.

Benefits Of Doing The Gate Pose

1. Gate pose gives a stretch to the pelvic region of the body.

2. This asana gives a stretch to the sides of the torso and spine.

3. As the Gate Pose stretches your hamstrings, this can also benefit your back.

4. Gate pose stretches the torso effectively from the hips to the fingers. This increases spinal, builds strength, stimulates digestion, circulation, and respiration

5. Gate pose can help improve your balance as well. This quality can avert falls, decrease the risk of lower extremity injuries such as knee and ankle injuries, and improve proprioception.

