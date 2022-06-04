Garland Pose (Mālāsana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Garland pose or Malasana is one of the best poses that helps relax your body. Read on to know how to perform the yoga pose and how it can benefit you.

Garland Pose or Malasana is a deep squat yoga that opens up your hips and groin to counteract the tension that can build from sitting for long periods of time. You can utilise props for support initially to ensure that you can do the posture without pain. It's a long procedure, but it's effective and necessary for long-term mobility and pain avoidance. Here are all the benefits, how-to and precautions you need to take while doing the Garland Pose.

How To Do The Garland Pose?

Here's how to perform the Malasana:

Stand on a mat with your feet about the mat's width apart. Lower your body to the ground as you come into a squat position. Keep your feet as closely as possible. Your thighs should be slightly wider than your torso. Exhale and lean forward, fitting your body tightly between your thighs. Press your elbows into your inner knees and bring your palms together in Anjali Mudra (Salutation Seal). Maintain a straight spine, buttocks toward the floor, and shoulders relaxed. Stay in this position for five breaths, then straighten your legs and stand into Uttanasana.

Modifications and variation:

If it's difficult to keep your heels on the ground, place a folded blanket under them for support.

If necessary, place a few blocks under your buttocks for added support. See if you can reduce the height of your support over time.

In case you are having trouble balancing, try the pose against a wall or against the back of a chair so you can reach out for support. This stance can also be done with your back against a wall.

Benefits Of The Garland Pose

Here are some of the benefits of the garland pose that you should know about:

Release impurities and waste from your body

It calms your body and improves your posture

Strengthens the abdomen

Aids in digestion

Strengthens the metabolism

Stretches your ankles, lower hamstrings, back and neck

Precautions To Take

Here are the precautions you should take while doing this asana:

Try practising this asana on an empty stomach.

Divide the whole-body weight evenly throughout the whole feet.

Do not overdo this asana in a single session.

Don't push yourself into a deeper squat than your body allows you to.

Avoid doing this asana if you have knee pain.

Do not perform Malasana if you have suffered injuries on your back, hips, knees, ankles, or feet.

Common Mistakes To Avoid

Some people's hips may be higher than their knees, and their weight may be too far forward (into the balls of the feet). This stance prevents your body from falling into the pose. If this is a problem, sit on a brick or two.

When you squat, your heels may rise. Place a folded blanket under your heels for support to help you maintain your balance. Otherwise, the position will exert more forward pressure than downward pressure.