Frog Posture (Bhekasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Bhekasana or Frog pose: Frog Pose, also called Mandukasana in Sanskrit, is an advanced to advanced level yoga practice that helps to stretch your hip and groyne muscles. This yoga asana is of moderate difficulty, in the yoga science practice of Bhekasana is more complex. The frog position stimulates the muscles in your hips, core, and adductors (inner thigh muscles) to enhance posture and boost circulation. To further tone the legs and even the stomach, stretch your adductors and strengthen your core.

Formation of the Frog Posture (Bhekasana) By Yoga and Spiritual Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions

Start with your hands and knees in a tabletop posture. Spread your legs apart by bringing your knees closer to your hips. Extend your feet, pointing your toes outward. Step forward with your hands now, and rest your forearms on the floor. Make an effort to raise your stomach off the ground. Put your weight on your forearms and hands, with your shoulders over your elbows.

Word of advice by Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar:Before assuming your posture, consider placing a yoga mat or blanket below if you have sensitive knees. This will lessen the impact of your knees on the ground.

Benefits Of Frog Pose (Bhekasana)

Those who have diabetes will benefit significantly from this. It improves digestion and gets rid of stomach and digestive issues. Decreases abdominal pain. Relieves people who have acid reflux and gas. Women who do this asana can control their menstrual cycle. It helps with weight loss and helps women with hormone-related issues. It tones the stomach.

Contraindications Of Frog Posture (Bhekasana)

The groin and sacroiliac joints might get strained from this position. Avoid if any of these places have been injured. If you have weak ankles or an injury on them, stay out of this position. If you have significant back pain, stay out of this pose. Those who have had abdominal surgery shouldn't attempt it. No one with knee discomfort or pregnant women should perform this pose. This pose should be avoided if you are menstruating.

In This Frog Position (Bhekasana)

To do this asana, the body has to be bent backwards. Conscious breathing can assist with migraines, stress, and moderate depressive symptoms. Additionally, please pay attention to the exhale when performing the Frog Posture as it aids in removing pollutants from the lungs, lowers pulse rate, and relieves conditions like tension and anxiety.

