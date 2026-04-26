Flu, chikungunya and dengue prevention tips: 5 expert-recommended yoga poses to strengthen immunity

Yoga to boost immunity: Scroll down to know the top 5 best yoga postures that you can practice during the monsoon to strengthen immunity and prevent flu, dengue and chikungunya like illnesses.

Flu, Chikungunya and Dengue: 5 expert-recommended yoga poses to strengthen immunity

With the monsoon set to arrive in India soon, the risk of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria tends to rise. The combination of stagnant water, humidity, and fluctuating temperatures creates the perfect environment for mosquitoes to breed, increasing the chances of infections. During this time, people often experience fatigue, low immunity, and a higher vulnerability to seasonal illnesses.

While preventive steps like maintaining hygiene, avoiding water stagnation, and seeking timely medical care are crucial, strengthening the body's internal defence system is just as important. In this article, yoga guru, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author and Columnist, tells us more about how spending just 20 minutes in nature, and practising yoga daily, can help improve the body's defence system against any viral infections, especially during the monsoon months.

Yoga For Strengthening Immunity: 5 Simple Yoga Asanas To Prevent Seasonal Infections

During the malaria season, maintaining strong immunity becomes essential for overall health and protection. Medical care and hygiene is important, but yoga provides a natural and supportive means of strengthening the body internally. With light exercises, controlled breathing and rest, yoga enhances circulation, increases organ performance and decreases stress, which are all significant to a healthy immune system. Here are the top 5 easy, yet effective yoga poses that can help restore and activate your body's natural power to prevent seasonal illnesss like malaria, flu, chikungunya, etc.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Tadasana or the Mountain pose is one of the most effective yoga asanas that is known for its immunity-boosting benefits. This posture also enhances your body's blood circulation and improves posture. It is not that malaria is the only concern during the monsoon months; your body also tends to feel less energetic and active. Practising this posture daily in the morning can help instantly calm down the tension along the spine, provide a natural remedy to stress and anxiety. Remember, when your body and mind are healthy, the immune system runs without any hindrance.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose, is one of the best yoga postures that helps boost blood flow to all the body parts and organs - keeping them active to fight any type of foreign invasions. Performing this asana daily in the morning hours or during the dawn, can make your legs stronger, and instantly provide a natural calmness to your mind-body-and-soul. This posture is great for releasing stress and tension.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

One of the most important and effective yoga poses - the Bhujangasana or Cobra pose, helps open the chest and enhances lung capacity which is significant during seasonal infections. It activates the inner organs and increases the circulation and general energy.

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Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Next is the Bridge pose or Setu Bandhasana. This asana when practiced daily, helps enhance the blood circulation, strengthen the back, and activates the internal organs. It is also useful in alleviating stress and fatigue and promoting immune functions.

Alternate Nostril Breathing (Anulom Vilom Pranayama)

This breathing method harmonises the nervous system and enhances oxygen circulation. It also fights off stress and boosts the general immunity through relaxing the mind and aiding the body to perform.

Can Yoga Prevent Flu, Dengue and Malaria?

No, that is not what science says, yoga alone cannot provide the best defence against this deadly mosquito-borne disease. According to the studies, performing yoga daily can boost blood flow in the body - which helps in enhancing the immunity system, and eventually protects your body from suffering anytype of seasonal infections.

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"Yoga, along with other lifestyle habits such as diet, exercise, proper hydration, etc, offers the most powerful remedies to boost immunity in malaria season. The body gets stronger, more balanced and better prepared to maintain health with practice. Thus everyone should indulge in at least 20 minutes yoga season daily to improve their internal defence system."