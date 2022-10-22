Fish Pose (Matsyasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Matsyasana: How To Practice Fish Pose?

Matsyasana, also known as Fish Pose, can be done even by a beginner. It has several benefits. The front of your body, including the chest, abs, hip flexors, neck, and back, are stretched in the fish pose. This pose also involves body components that are sometimes ignored, even in yoga asanas. Compared to Shoulderstand, which has the chin tightly tucked, the neck stretched, and the spine in a flexion position, Fish, is a suitable counter posture since it has the chin elevated, the neck bent back, and the spine in extension. For female reproductive organs, reproductive problems, as well as those with asthma, bronchitis, cervical spondylitis, haemorrhoids, back discomfort, matsyasana, or fish position, is recommended.

Step-by-Step Formation of Fish Pose By Himalayan Siddha Akshar

Step 1: Knees bowed and feet flat on the ground; lie on your back. Take a deep breath, lift your pelvis off the ground slightly, and move your hands, palms facing down, beneath your buttocks. Then, while performing this stance, place your buttocks on the backs of your hands; do not lift them off your hands. Make sure to tuck your elbows and forearms up tightly against the sides of your torso.

Step 2: Take a breath and forcefully press your forearms and elbows into the ground. The next step is to squeeze your scapulae into your back and elevate your upper body and head off the floor while inhaling. After that, let your head fall back to the ground. Depending on how much you upgrade your shoulders, arch your back, and chest, the back of your head or crown will rest on the floor. Again, there should be very little weight on your head to avoid straining your neck.

Step 3: Either maintain your knees bent or extend your legs straight to the ground. Keep your thighs engaged and press out through the heels if you choose the latter.

Step 4: Breath generally for 15 to 30 seconds. As you exhale, bring your torso and head to the ground. Squeeze while pulling your thighs up toward your belly.

Benefits Of Matsyasana

Matsyasana is described as the "destroyer of all ailments" in traditional literature. Stretches the muscles between the ribcage and the deep hip flexors (psoas). Activates and stretches muscles in front of the belly. Stimulates and stretches the stomach and throat's internal organs. Increases the strength of the neck and upper back muscles. Enhances posture

Contraindications And Cautions

High or low blood pressure Migraine Insomnia Serious lower-back Avoid in case of neck injury

