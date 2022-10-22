Matsyasana: How To Practice Fish Pose?

Matsyasana, also known as Fish Pose, can be done even by a beginner. It has several benefits. The front of your body, including the chest, abs, hip flexors, neck, and back, are stretched in the fish pose. This pose also involves body components that are sometimes ignored, even in yoga asanas. Compared to Shoulderstand, which has the chin tightly tucked, the neck stretched, and the spine in a flexion position, Fish, is a suitable counter posture since it has the chin elevated, the neck bent back, and the spine in extension. For female reproductive organs, reproductive problems, as well as those with asthma, bronchitis, cervical spondylitis, haemorrhoids, back discomfort, matsyasana, or fish position, is recommended.
Step-by-Step Formation of Fish Pose By Himalayan Siddha Akshar
Step 1: Knees bowed and feet flat on the ground; lie on your back. Take a deep breath, lift your pelvis off the ground slightly, and move your hands, palms facing down, beneath your buttocks. Then, while performing this stance, place your buttocks on the backs of your hands; do not lift them off your hands. Make sure to tuck your elbows and forearms up tightly against the sides of your torso.
Step 2: Take a breath and forcefully press your forearms and elbows into the ground. The next step is to squeeze your scapulae into your back and elevate your upper body and head off the floor while inhaling. After that, let your head fall back to the ground. Depending on how much you upgrade your shoulders, arch your back, and chest, the back of your head or crown will rest on the floor. Again, there should be very little weight on your head to avoid straining your neck.