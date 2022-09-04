Firefly Pose (Tittibhasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Firefly Pose: Modifications And Tips To Perform Tittibhasana

An intermediate to advanced level pose, Tittibhasana is an arm balance posture. It uses the flexibility of the legs along with core strength. The pose further strengthens the shoulders and wrists when the body's lower half is lifted from the mat. The name Firefly Pose is because the position you form while performing the pose is similar to a flying firefly. To perfect the pose, it must be practised consistently. In Ashtanga yoga, Tittibhasana is part of the primary series, giving practitioners an excellent opportunity to perform this posture in every session. Nevertheless, before trying to accomplish the Firefly Pose, you must remember that if you are not adequately warmed up and prepared for the movements of this posture, you could risk an injury. Founder of Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre, Himalayan Siddha, Akshar shares everything about the firefly pose.

Formation Of The Posture Step By Step

The firefly position requires moderate upper body and arm strength, good hamstring and hip flexibility, and balance. It's typically one of the first-arm balances experienced yoga practitioners perform. If you are new to yoga, wait until you have built enough strength to start performing this pose before trying it. However, follow these instructions if you're an intermediate to expert yoga practitioner looking to incorporate firefly posture into your routine.

To begin, stand with your toes pointed slightly outward and your feet wider than hip distance apart.

Spread your feet apart into a broader posture.

Squat down slowly, keeping your knees just past your hips. And begin lengthening your back while extending your hips.

Your hands should be on the floor before you, and you should lift a little from your squat to do this.

Place your hands behind your heels with your fingers and thumb spread apart so that your fingertips are pointing forward and your heels are resting in the space between your thumb and fingers. Make sure to use one hand at a time to avoid falling. Again, control and balance are necessary.

Squat until your thighs rest on the backs of your arms.

To keep your equilibrium, lift your head and look ahead. Your yoga mat should feel pressure from your palms.

As your hands take on more of your weight, shift your weight rearward toward them, elevating your heels off the ground.

Raise both feet simultaneously while keeping your balance.

Now, slowly straighten your legs in front of you while maintaining core stability.

To keep your equilibrium, keep your gaze softly ahead.

Instead of releasing the posture by swinging your legs, remove it from the centre of your body.

Breathing Methodology:Inhale as you straighten your knees. Exhale as you place your feet down.

Navigating Back From The Posture

Place your feet on the ground

Release your arms from under your legs

Rest your pelvis down and join your feet

Straighten your knees and rest in Dandasana

Benefits

Opens up shoulders

Opens and flexes hamstrings

Strengthens arms and back

Improves sense of balance

Burns fat

Word Of Advice

Straighten one knee at a time if you cannot straighten both at once.

Do not practice this asana if you have injured your lower back, wrists or hamstrings.