Feeling tired even after sleeping well? Hypothyroidism could be the reason; these 5 yoga asanas may help regulate hormones naturally

Have you been feeling extremely tired and exhausted all the time? This could be a warning sign your body is dealing with hypothyroidism. Read on to know the top 5 yoga poses that can help regulate your hormones naturally.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 26, 2026 7:31 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Thyroid imbalance management: Yoga expert shares 5 powerful asanas to balance hormones naturally (Image generated using AI)

The thyroid gland plays an important role in maintaining the body's natural rhythm and energy balance. It affects metabolism, digestion, sleep, emotional balance, body heat and hormonal balance. When the thyroid function is out of balance, the body can suffer from changes in energy, mood, weight and health.

While there are several factors that makes it worse for the thyroid to function optimally, you may be surprised to know that all of these can be managed and regulated through proper lifestyle changes, and a simple daily habit - Yoga. Yes, you read tha right! Thyroid wellness can gradually be affected due to modern lifestyles, emotional stress, irregular routine and lack of exercise, but practicing simple yoga asanas daily can act like a natural approach to nurture the body through conscious movement, breath, noticing, and relaxing. Yoga also promotes blood flow in the area of the throat; it eases tension in the nervous system and promotes inner balance. But which one should you add to your daily routine to manage thyroid imbalance?

In this article, yoga and spiritual leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, shares some of the most effective and powerful yoga asanas that you can practice at the comfort of your home, and still be able to control thyroid imbalance naturally.

Yoga pose for thyroid imbalance

5 Best Yoga Poses for Thyroid Health

Yoga makes the body and brain in sync. Yoga enhances blood flow in the body and promotes emotional balance through the use of movement, breathing and stretching. It also promotes good postures, relaxation and energy flowing in the body.

Yoga practice regularly can help one balance out the hormones naturally, and help in reducing stress. Just a few minutes of relaxation each day can make the body feel lighter, calmer, and more energized.

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1. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Formation: It is easy on the back with knees flexed and feet on the floor. During inhalation, hips and chest lift up and arms are relaxed next to the body.

Benefits: Setu Bandhasana extends neck and chest region, aiding in circulation around the thyroid. It also contributes to better posture and less fatigability, and promotes emotional calmness.

Dos and Don'ts: Gentle and controlled motions should be maintained. Neck and shoulder should remain loose and relaxed. The breath should not be rushed or held, continuing throughout the posture.

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2. Halasana (Plough Pose)

Formation: The body is on the back, and gradually raises the legs up to the ceiling until the feet approach the floor behind the head. Hands are helping on back or on floor.

Benefits: Halasana is helpful for the blood circulation around the neck and throat and enhances the flexibility in the spine. It also helps to relax the mind and brings relaxation.

Dos and Don'ts: The position should be done slowly and deliberately. Don't over-stretch the body into the position. It's important to breathe smoothly and steadily throughout the practice.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Formation: The body is on the belly, and palms are to the sides of the body near the chest. Inhalation causes the chest to expand up slightly as the lower body remains relaxed on the ground.

Benefits: Bhujangasana enhances body posture and circulation. It opens the chest and throat region, it is energizing and loosening of the chest and throat.

Dos and Don'ts: The back of the legs should not be tight or sore. Motion should be deliberate and conscious.

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4. Simhasana (Lion Pose)

Formation: Hands on knees with a comfortable, relaxed posture. Mouth will be opened, the tongue extended outwards and the eyes will look upwards. Breathing is good and stable.

Benefits: In Simhasana, the throat muscles are stimulated and the circulation in the thyroid region is enhanced. Additionally, it relieves emotional stress and promotes relaxation of the mind.

Dos and Don'ts: Body should be relaxed throughout the pose. Don't apply too much pressure to the throat or jaw.

5. Nadi Shodhana Pranayama

Formation: Body is comfortable and breathing alternates gently between both nostrils with the fingers. Breathing is slow, even, and deep.

Benefits: Nadi Shodhana helps to strengthen the nervous system and promotes balance in the emotional system. Helps reduce stress and brings harmony to the body and mind, contributing to the general well-being of the hormones.

Dos and Don'ts: Breathing should be relaxed and easy. Practice in a quiet and peaceful setting for increased concentration and relaxation.

Yoga for thyroid imbalance management

Yoga To Manage Thyroid Imbalance: What To Keep In Mind?

Yoga is a kind and gentle route to stay healthy and balanced with your thyroid gland and hormones. After mastering the use of mindful movement, calming breathwork and regular practice, the body starts to feel balanced, energised and peaceful.

These small yoga exercises can be practiced regularly and mindfully to promote the harmony of body, mind, and emotions naturally and thus contribute to overall well-being.