Feathered Peacock Pose (Pincha Mayurasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Spiritual And Yoga Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions, Shares Step-by-Step Instructions For Pincha Mayurasana.

Pincha Mayurasana - Feathered Peacock Pose: The inversion forearm balance position, Pincha Mayurasana, sometimes called the Feathered Peacock Pose, is complex yet incredibly helpful. The words "pincha," "mayur," and "asana," which translate to "posture" in Sanskrit, are combined to form the word for this posture. The yoga position Pincha Mayurasana symbolises the elegance and power integral to this regal bird. Ardha Pincha Mayurasana, often known as the Dolphin Pose, is a simpler form of asana. The semi-inversion position Ardha Pincha Mayurasana boosts circulation and fortifies the upper body.

To start this asana:

With your forearms on the floor, rest on your elbows. Make sure your forearms are in line and beneath your shoulders. Slowly raise your head as you move your legs in that direction. Your forearms and upper arms should be at a 90-degree angle at this point. To start the inversion exercise, firmly position your shoulders within the rear of your body. Jump onto your right leg while bending your right knee. Your left heel should be on the ground at this point. Raise your left leg after achieving balance with your right leg. Keep your elbows, forearms, and palms in the same position as straightening both legs up to the sky. Draw your navel in, and contract your abdominals and inner thigh muscles while looking forward. Hold this position for 15 to 20 seconds. With constant practice, its length may be extended. As you fully exhale, lower your left leg from the posture and then your right leg. Then, return to Adho Mukha Svanasana, straighten your elbows, and let the position go.

Benefits Of Pincha Mayurasana

One of its most significant advantages is that your functionality and balance will both be improved by having stronger upper body muscles. Feathered Peacock Yoga Pose, an inversion, improves blood flow to the brain. The advantages of Pincha Mayurasana are that it helps to relax the brain, enhance memory and attention, and reduce stress. With Pincha Mayurasana, you may release joint stiffness and tension while stretching your body. It helps increase your focus in day-to-day life

Contraindications And Precautions

Pregnancy Injury in the back, neck, shoulders or wrists. Recent surgery Frequent headaches High blood pressure Cardiovascular disorders Severe stress or anxiety at the moment. Fever, flu, or cold. Insomnia Hernia Infections in the eyes, ears, or nose. Digestive problems.

