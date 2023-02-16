Face Yoga Can Help People With Thyroid Problems: Yoga Expert Mansi Gulati Explains How

Mansi Gulati performing a face yoga pose.

Face yoga is a natural way to deal with thyroid disorders. International Yogi Mansi Gulati explains how face yoga benefits people with hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism.

Thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland in one's neck and just above one's collarbone. It helps hormones to control the important functions of the body. If your thyroid is not functioning properly then the effect is seen on the entire body. A large number of people suffer from thyroid problems. A person can develop hyperthyroidism when the body makes a lot of thyroid hormones and hypothyroidism when there's too little thyroid hormone in the body. Thyroid problems are seen in people of all age groups. Are you aware that face yoga can help to battle thyroid problems?

Mansi Gulati, face yoga expert and founder of Manasvani, explains how face yoga helps people with thyroid problems.

First let's understand thyroid problems

What causes thyroid problems? How do I know I have thyroid problems? Mansi tells us all about thyroid problems, including causes, symptoms and risk factors.

Risk factors of thyroid problems: Family history, type 1 diabetes, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sj gren's syndrome, taking medication loaded with iodine, age, stress, and improper diet can invite thyroid problems.

Causes of thyroid problems: One can get hypothyroidism due to conditions such as thyroiditis which is inflammation of the thyroid gland, iodine deficiency, pregnancy, or congenital disease (born with a defective thyroid gland). The various reasons behind hyperthyroidism are Graves' disease, too much iodine, Plummer's disease, and thyroiditis.

Symptoms of thyroid problems: One suffering from hyperthyroidism can get anxious, irritated, nervous, and have difficulty sleeping. Other signs of this condition are weight loss, goiter, muscle weakness, tremors, sensitivity to heat, eye problems, and irregular menstrual periods. One having hypothyroidism will exhibit symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, hoarse voice, inability to tolerate cold temperature, heavy menstrual periods, and even a puffy face.

If you have these symptoms, consult a doctor as soon as possible.

Treatment of thyroid problems

Along with the standard treatment, facial yoga can also be beneficial for thyroid patients, says Mansi Gulati.

There are various advantages of practicing face yoga. It is a no-brainer that face yoga can promote relaxation and help you to calm down. It can help to tone the face and overcome thyroid issues. What you may not know is that face yoga can also work wonders in the case of thyroid problems.

How facial yoga help thyroid patients?

The yoga expert explains: Face yoga asanas are considered to be an effective natural remedy for dealing with thyroid disorders. Face yoga brings down cortisol levels and de-stress you by stimulating the thyroid gland and reversing it. Breathing exercises, a part of face yoga, help to give a boost of oxygen and balance our endocrine system. Face yoga also include various massage techniques that help increase blood circulation and heal our thyroid by allowing more oxygenated blood and regenerating new cells. Face yoga helps, let it be hypo or hyper thyroiditis. It works on both. Plus, you will be able to reduce face fat and amplify your beauty.

However, it will be imperative for one to do it under the guidance of an expert. Make sure you consult a certified yoga practitioner for the same, the international Yogi adds.

