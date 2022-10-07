Equestrian Pose (Ashwa Sanchalanasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Ashwa Sanchalanasana decoded: Here's your guide to performing the Equestrian Pose.

Our busy lives leave us with little to no scope for regular physical movements, making stiff muscles and backaches quite common. So if you are seeking an effective remedy, look no further. Yoga is known to have immeasurable benefits for physical fitness and overall health. Today, Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty brings you a specific yoga asana that can help eliminate stiffness and pain in the lower back the Ashwa Sanchalanasana or the Equestrian Pose.

What Is The Ashwa Sanchalanasana?

The Equestrian Pose, or Ashwa Sanchalanasana, is a yoga pose that trains the practitioner in aligning opposing forces to create balance and stability. The name of this position is derived from the Sanskrit words Ashwa (meaning horse), Sanchalana (indicating operation), and Asana (meaning seat).

Yoga teachers often incorporate the Equestrian Pose in beginner-level sequences focusing on hips, knees, hamstrings, psoas, and lower back. It is also considered a preparatory skill for yoga practitioners who wish to advance to more complicated asanas, such as the Ashta Chandrasana or the Anjaneyasana.

Ashwa Sanchalanasana is also a part of Surya Namaskar, a powerful yoga position that offers numerous mental, physical, and spiritual benefits. The Equestrian Pose forms the fourth and the ninth postures in the sequence.

Step To Perform Ashwa Sanchalanasana

You can perform the asana by following these simple steps:

1. Begin with the thunderbolt pose or Vajrasana. Next, sit on your feet with your calves tucked beneath your thighs.

2. Rise onto your knees. Keeping your knees and ankles slightly apart. Keep your arms at your sides.

3. Take a right foot forward and place it firmly on the floor, leaving your left knee on the mat. Keep your right thigh parallel to the carpet and your right ankle aligned with your right knee.

4. Inhale deeply to calm yourself, and exhale.

5. Look forward, and lift your torso. Transfer weight to the right leg and fully stretch your left leg back. Bring your trunk forward while your back remains straight.

6. If you begin to strain, bend forward and let your fingertips or palms touch the floor for additional support.

7. Face forward with your back slightly arched. Support your body with your right foot, left knee, toes, and hands. Keep your hips relaxed.

8. Let go, and allow gravity to take over for a deeper stretch.

9. Release the Equestrian Pose by inhaling and shifting your body weight until you are back in the Thunderbolt Pose.

10. Relax, taking deep breaths. Step forward with your left foot and go through the steps again. Execute the pose up to ten times on each side.

Precautions for Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

Be mindful of these precautions while performing the Ashwa Sanchalanasana:

1. Pay attention to the knee alignment in the front leg. It should be in line with the ankle. Avoid excessive practice as it could strain the muscles.

2. People suffering from knee and ankle injuries should avoid practising this asana.

3. Practice the asana only when you have an empty stomach.

Benefits of practising the Equestrian Pose

Several health benefits are attributed to the Equestrian Pose, including:

1. Stretching the lower back, hip, and calf muscles

2. Opening the hip flexors and strengthening the hip extensors

3. Improving lung capacity

4. Relaxing back muscles

5. Engaging deep core muscles

6. Improving balance and creating stability

7. Easing sciatica pain

8. Getting your body ready to do deep backbends

9. Strengthening the quadriceps, hamstring, gluteus maximus, and psoas muscles

10. Building lower-body strength, particularly in the legs, ankles, feet, knees, and hips