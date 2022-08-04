Embryo Yoga Pose (Pindasana): How To Practice, Benefits, Precautions

Embryo yoga pose is called Pindasana in Sanskrit. It falls in the category of very advanced yoga, hip openers and inversions. This asana is very effective for your abs, hip flexors, glutes, neck, ankles, knees, quadriceps, shoulders and upper back & lower traps muscles and also your upper trap muscles. This asana is not just good for your body, it will help you focus and stabilize your mind. The pose resembles a fetus, when it is in the mother's womb. It also has spiritual significances. This pose represents the energy of life before the birth of a baby. It also symbolizes the energy that leaves the body soon after death.
How To Practice Pindasana
Follow these steps to perform Pindasana into perfection
Begin in Shoulder-stand with your hand supporting your back. Cross your legs into Lotus.
Lower your knees toward your head with an exhale.
Slowly release your hands and wrap them around your legs, drawing your legs closer to your torso.
Hold the pose and take normal breaths.
Return your hands to your back. Lift your knees to the sky with an inhale, then uncross your legs to return to Shoulder-stand. Repeat with the other leg on top.
When you perform this yoga asana, remember to keep your thighs close to your chest, keep your neck straight, your upper back should be on the floor and lastly, keep your heels close to your pubic bone.