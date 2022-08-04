Embryo Yoga Pose (Pindasana): How To Practice, Benefits, Precautions

Benefits Of Embryo Yoga Pose You Should Know About

Embryo in womb pose: read on to find out the ways to perform this asana, its benefits and the precautions you should take.

Embryo yoga pose is called Pindasana in Sanskrit. It falls in the category of very advanced yoga, hip openers and inversions. This asana is very effective for your abs, hip flexors, glutes, neck, ankles, knees, quadriceps, shoulders and upper back & lower traps muscles and also your upper trap muscles. This asana is not just good for your body, it will help you focus and stabilize your mind. The pose resembles a fetus, when it is in the mother's womb. It also has spiritual significances. This pose represents the energy of life before the birth of a baby. It also symbolizes the energy that leaves the body soon after death.

How To Practice Pindasana

Follow these steps to perform Pindasana into perfection

Begin in Shoulder-stand with your hand supporting your back. Cross your legs into Lotus. Lower your knees toward your head with an exhale. Slowly release your hands and wrap them around your legs, drawing your legs closer to your torso. Hold the pose and take normal breaths. Return your hands to your back. Lift your knees to the sky with an inhale, then uncross your legs to return to Shoulder-stand. Repeat with the other leg on top. When you perform this yoga asana, remember to keep your thighs close to your chest, keep your neck straight, your upper back should be on the floor and lastly, keep your heels close to your pubic bone.

Benefits

Take a look at how this asana can benefit you.

Embryo yoga pose

Stimulates thyroid and kidneys

Stretches neck, shoulders and legs

Improves focus and balance

Strengthens arms, shoulders and neck muscles

Relaxes the spine, especially the lumbar spine

Increases hip and knee flexibility

Improves digestive health

Provides relief from abdominal cramps and helps strengthen abdominal muscles

Relaxes and stabilizes the mind and body

Precautions You Should Take

This asana requires flexibility, it cannot be done perfectly in the first try. Make sure you know your limits.

This posture is difficult to perform so do not push yourself into it. Your body will slowly adjust to the posture and with constant practice you will be able to do it into perfection.

People who are affected by back pain, headache or high blood pressure should not perform this asana.

Those who have injuries in knees, shoulders, neck or hips should not practice Pindasana.

