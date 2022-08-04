Eight Limbed Pose (Ashtanga Namaskara): How To Practice, Benefits, Precautions

Eight Limbed Pose: Modifications And Tips To Perform Ashtanga Namaskara

This is the Eight Limbed salutation or Ashtanga Namaskara asana means eight points of contact with the mat: both feet, knees, palms, chest, and chin (or forehead). Hence the name Ashtanga Namaskara. It is performed to pay respect to the elders, gurus, or gods when visiting temples in India and to pay respect to the Hindu deity Sun. Ashtanga Namaskara, or the Eight-Limbed salutation, appears in the 6th position in the Sun Salutation (Surya Namaskara). It is a prone posture, which means that you lie on your stomach and acts as a transition pose. Senior Yoga Teacher Bhushan Bhukte, Heartfulness Yoga Academy, shares a step-by-step guide to Ashtanga Namaskara.

How To Practice?

Starting from the plank pose with both legs extended back and toes tucked in, hands are shoulder width apart, palms directly under the shoulders. From heels to head your body is in a straight line. Inhale As you exhale, drop your knees on the mat, then only the chest, keeping your abdomen and hips off the mat so that your buttocks are pointing up. Then drop your chin (or forehead) down to the mat. Toes stay tucked in. The hands below the shoulders and the elbows pointing up and closer to the body. Close your eyes and bring your attention to the heart here, with a deep inhale and exhale, fully aware of your body on the mat and your surroundings. Take the time to thank everything you are grateful for. To come out, exhale, lower your buttocks, extend your toes, legs apart, bring your hand under your cheek and relax in Makarasana. As this is a transition posture, one often continues the practice from Ashtanga Namaskara to Bhujangasana, the cobra pose.

Benefits

If practised as a repeat posture, it is a good strengthening exercise and a preparation for Chaturanga Dandasana. Strengthens your shoulders, biceps, hands and forearms. Excellent preparation for arm-balance postures as it strengthens your arms and core. It opens the chest. Stimulates the digestive system and the thyroid when the chin is placed on the mat. Stretches the fascia in the soles and the toes and is suitable for flat feet.

Precautions

If you have neck problems, avoid placing your chin on the ground. Also, avoid this posture if you have any wrist or hand pain. Avoid the practice if you have lower back pain.

RECOMMENDED STORIES