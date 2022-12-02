Easy Pose (Sukhasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

How is sukhasana done? Contraindications and some practice tips

Awareness and ease are among the essential aspects of yogasanas particularly those that focus on a meditative state of mind. One such asana is sukhasana, or the easy pose, which can be done by advanced and beginner practitioners who want to relax comfortably. Sukhasana signifies 'delight', 'bliss' or 'simplicity' and is practised as a precursor to the Padmasana. This profoundly relaxing, meditative posture induces calmness, tranquillity, peace and serenity. Physically, it stretches and lengthens the spine and broadens and opens up the collarbone and chest region. This further helps improve posture and strengthen the back; opening up the hips; stretching the ankles and knees, and providing a gentle massage to the calves and thighs. For those looking for relief from depression, fatigue, and mental tiredness, this asana is highly beneficial. Yoga Expert Arunima Singhdeo, Founder & CEO, Shvasa.com share everything about sukhasana.

How Is Sukhasana Done?

Sit in Dandasana (staff pose) on the floor, mat, or a blanket; cross your legs and broaden your knees. Bend your knees and keep the feet loose so the external edges are on the floor and the inner thighs are facing inwards. Now that the thighs and crossed legs form a small triangle ensure enough space between the feet and pelvis. The buttocks should be neutral. Now, press the hands on the ground and lift the sit bones slightly to bring the buttocks into a neutral position. Keep the back straight. Relax and take deep breaths. Keep the hands on your knees with the palms facing upwards, or you can perform a mudra (gesture). You can sit in this position for 15-20 minutes or longer and do a deep, relaxing meditation. To come out of the posture, gently straighten each leg and return to Dandasana (staff pose). Then, shake the legs a little bit so the blood circulation returns to the legs.

The Contraindications

Sukhasana is a relaxing and comfortable pose but also comes with some contraindications. For example, people with a backache or recent back injury must ensure they get wall support and not force themselves into the position. It is also imperative for people with knee injuries and joint or hip pain not to strain their knees.

Some Practice Tips

Do not let the back curve, and keep the spine straight. This will help you experience the physical benefits of Sukhasana and be comfortable in the pose. Keep the knees and legs right and the buttocks in a neutral position. Make sure to take back support if needed, especially if sitting in the pose for meditation. This will help you stay comfortable and prevent you from bending your back.

In conclusion, Since the easy pose adds pressure on the legs and back if you sit for long, it is essential to be careful while practising and start with a few minutes until you are comfortable. The best way to be injury free is to practice with a teacher and ensure that you can benefit from this asana.