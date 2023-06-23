Eagle Pose (Garudasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

The Garudasana is a yoga pose that stretches and twists your arms and legs, with several health advantages, including increased circulation.

Garudasana is more commonly referred to as "eagle position" in English. A garuda is a large legendary bird from South Asia with a crimson wing, a golden body, a white face, and an eagle's beak. He is the king of the birds, the enemy of snakes, and the friend of humans. Garuda is that aspect of the god that upholds the cosmos and appears as a man. The main character of the Ramayana, Rama, is a divine form of Vishnu.

Garudasana (Eagle Pose)

The diaphragm moves quite dynamically in Garudasana. Garudasana's alignment can increase lung capacity while also facilitating better breathing. There are other poses like Vajrasana for the earth element and Padmasana to improve the water element in your body. Some of them, like Gaurdasana, are performed high up in the air. It helps with the space aspect in your body, which is why it is known as the "eagle pose.

Step-by-Step Formation Of The Pose By Yoga And Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Akshar Yoga Institutions

Start by assuming the Tadasana position. While bending your knees, lift your left foot up and over the right foot. Ensure the right foot is firmly planted on the ground, and the left thigh is above the right leg. Your left foot should have its toes pointing downward. As you stretch your arms forward, keep them perpendicular to the floor. Cross your right arm over your left, bending your elbows so your arms are perpendicular to the floor. Ensure that your hands are touching each other in the back. Slowly rotate the hands so that the palms are facing each other. Extend the fingers upward and firmly clasp your hands. Hold yourself in this position for a few breaths while keeping your gaze fixated on a single point. Gently let go of the hands and bring them to your sides. Raise your left leg, set it back down, and gently return to Tadasana.

Contraindications

Specific demographics should refrain from performing the yoga pose Garudasana:

Who recently sustained knee, ankle, or shoulder injuries?

Obese individuals. People who regularly have headaches. People with either low blood pressure or high blood pressure. Those who have inner ear problems. Those who suffer from asthma or COPD. Pregnant women in their third trimester should avoid doing Garudasana. If you currently suffer from a fever, the flu, or a cold, stay away from Garudasana until you feel better. People who are now experiencing a lot of stress or worry.

Benefits Of Garudasana

This pose, which emphasises bodily balance, promotes coordination and steadiness.

This yoga pose is excellent for relaxing. Maintaining posture while focusing might help you become more aware of your body and calm your thoughts. Over time, it stabilises your emotions and prepares your body to adapt well to challenging circumstances. One of the best yoga postures for stiff shoulders and neck, this pose requires stabilising your neck and shoulders while holding it, making it one of the best workouts for neck discomfort.

