Eagle Pose (Garudasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Garudasana is more commonly referred to as "eagle position" in English. A garuda is a large legendary bird from South Asia with a crimson wing, a golden body, a white face, and an eagle's beak. He is the king of the birds, the enemy of snakes, and the friend of humans. Garuda is that aspect of the god that upholds the cosmos and appears as a man. The main character of the Ramayana, Rama, is a divine form of Vishnu.
Garudasana (Eagle Pose)
The diaphragm moves quite dynamically in Garudasana. Garudasana's alignment can increase lung capacity while also facilitating better breathing. There are other poses like Vajrasana for the earth element and Padmasana to improve the water element in your body. Some of them, like Gaurdasana, are performed high up in the air. It helps with the space aspect in your body, which is why it is known as the "eagle pose.
Step-by-Step Formation Of The Pose By Yoga And Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Akshar Yoga Institutions
People who are now experiencing a lot of stress or worry.
Benefits Of Garudasana
This pose, which emphasises bodily balance, promotes coordination and steadiness.
This yoga pose is excellent for relaxing. Maintaining posture while focusing might help you become more aware of your body and calm your thoughts. Over time, it stabilises your emotions and prepares your body to adapt well to challenging circumstances.
One of the best yoga postures for stiff shoulders and neck, this pose requires stabilising your neck and shoulders while holding it, making it one of the best workouts for neck discomfort.
The Garudasana is a yoga pose that stretches and twists your arms and legs, with several health advantages, including increased circulation.