Delhi Braces of Extreme Cold Wave: 6 Yoga Poses To Keep The Heart Warm And Improve Blood Flow In Winter

Heart-Healthy Yoga Poses: 6 simple asanas you must practice daily in the morning to improve blood flow and keep the heart warm during winter.

Winter not only leaves your outer body feeling cold, but also makes it difficult for the organs inside to function optimally. Of all the organs that gets affected by the cold wave, the heart remains on the top. In this article, we explore the top 6 yoga poses that you can try daily in the morning to keep the heart warm and safe from the cold wave.

6 Yoga Poses To Keep The Heart Warm And Safe

Apart from following a healthy diet routine, and wearing proper clothes, one must ensure that he/she is indulging in a well-planned workout plan daily in the morning to keep the body warm, and the heart safe. Here are some of the most simple, yet effective yoga postures to practice daily:

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

Start with the most effective yoga pose called Sun Salutation or Surya Namaskar. This is a set of 12 powerful yoga sequences that helps warm up the body naturally, and keep the heart safe and protected.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

After practicing the Sun Salutation, now move to the next yoga posture called bhujangasana or the cobra pose. Performing this posture daily in the morning can help open the chest and lungs, allowing better oxygen intake and improving heart function. This pose gently stretches the thoracic region, which can feel stiff during winter.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Now move to the next yoga posture called the bridge pose or setu Bandhasana. This yoga posture is know for helping in better blood flow inside the arteries, and thus keep the heart warm and safe.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend)

This calming posture soothes the nervous system and reduces stress hormones that can negatively affect heart health. It also aids digestion and circulation.

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Vrikshasana may appear simple, but it plays an important role in improving circulation and balance. It also encourages calm breathing, which supports heart rhythm regulation.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

End your yoga session with the most powerful asana called the corpse pose. This asana helps in strengthening the spine and opening the blood vessels - thus improving the blood flow and keep the heart warm and healthy.

Apart from practicing the above-mentioned yoga poses at home, you should also keep yourself warm with healthy drinks, good food and stree-free routine. Some of the most powerful winter drinks that can help keep the heart healthy are - Fresh vegetable shorba, kahwa (freshly prepared), Gond (edible gums) drink, warm green tea, etc.

