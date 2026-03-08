Deep breathing techniques that help calm anxiety and slow your heart rate

Deep breathing techniques can help calm anxiety, slow your heart rate, and relax the mind. Here are simple breathing exercises that promote instant stress relief and emotional balance.

Anxiety may be sudden, it can come in the form of a last minute rush, during stressful situations or even without a definite cause. When the anxiety hits, the body goes to fight or flight mode, the heart rate increases, the breathing becomes shallow, and one feels panic. Deep breathing is one of the easiest and most useful methods of restoring sanity. This is a natural method of slowing the heart rate, calming the mind, and bringing sanity back to the body.

The Benefits of deep breathing and anxiety

According to the Cleveland clinic "Your neck and chest muscles must then assume an increased share of the work of breathing. Conditions like COPD can leave your diaphragm weakened and flattened, causing it to work less efficiently".

Breathing usually becomes shallow and fast when an individual gets anxious. Such breathing indicates to the brain that the body is experiencing stress, which may enhance the degree of anxiety. The reverse is the case with deep breathing. With slow and functional breathing, you send a message to your nervous system that it is all right to relax..

The 4-7-8 Breathing Technique

The 4-7-8 breathing technique is one of the well-known breathing exercises that is also associated with relaxation.

Here's how to practice it:

Use a straight back sitting position. Breath in silently 4-second breath in through the nose. Hold your breath for 7 seconds. Inhale slowly through the mouth in 8 seconds.

This cycle should be repeated four to five times. This trend aids in controlling breathing and it has the power to relax the nervous system within a short amount of time.

Stress relief through Diaphragmatic Breathing

Diaphragmatic breathing or belly breathing is concerned with the use of the diaphragm instead of shallow breathing of the chest.

To try this technique:

Hold on to one hand on your chest and the other hand on your stomach. Inhale slowly using your nose thus making your stomach swell. Breathing is to be done with keeping your chest relatively still. Breath out gradually by the mouth.

Only a several minutes of practice of this technique can reduce the levels of stress and enhance the circulation of oxygen throughout the body.

Box breathing to calm instantly

One of the useful tricks that can be employed by both athletes and professionals to deal with stress and remain focused is the box breathing.

Follow these steps:

Inhale slowly for 4 seconds. Hold your breath for 4 seconds. Exhale slowly for 4 seconds. Rest once more after 4 seconds before the subsequent inhale. He or she can repeat the pattern a few times and get instant relaxation and enhance concentration.

Deep breathing as a new habit

Although deep breathing may help in times of anxiety, a regular routine of it over an extended period of time can be beneficial. Taking only five to ten minutes a day to concentrate on slow breathing may enhance emotional regulation, as well as lower the total amount of stress. Deep breathing can be practised in the morning, before sleep or when one feels overwhelmed. It can be more effective to add it to mindfulness or meditation.

Overall, breathing slowly can also slow your heart rate, as well as relaxing your mind. During stressful situations, some deliberate breathing can be the initial move to a less tense and more commanding feeling. Yoga breathing enhances the supply of oxygen to the brain and activates the body's relaxation mechanism. Consequently, heart rate decreases, muscles slack, and stress hormones start to reduce.

