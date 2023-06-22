Decoding Yoga As A Complementary Therapy: Supporting Modern Treatment And Supplements

The practice of strength training our breathing muscles have been proven to be more effective than any other therapy or medications.

Prevalent mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, and other stress-related disorders can be effectively addressed via yoga.

Yoga is effective at managing pain, too. Research has found that yoga can improve headaches, osteoarthritis, neck pain and low-back pain symptoms. Among all the therapies, yoga has been acknowledged as a potent enhancer of modern treatments and supplements. Its roots are in ancient Indian customs and deliver a comprehensive approach to enhancing physical and mental health. Yashna Garg, CMO of Zeon Lifesciences Ltd, further delves into the exceptional advantages of this practice, primarily when utilised with contemporary medical treatments and supplements.

Benefits Of A Holistic Approach

Yoga extends beyond just physical exercise. It encloses a holistic approach to well-being. Incorporating a slew of postures known as asanas, breathing exercises and ethical principles, the practice focuses on harmonising the mind, body, and spirit. This thorough approach alleviates physical symptoms and addresses the underlying imbalances that lead to illness and disease.

Enhanced Physical Health

Yoga has also been found to complement a host of therapeutic approaches. For example, in the case of chronic pain management, it can enhance flexibility, support muscles, and improve the stability of joints. Including yoga in a treatment plan can reduce pain and more significant physical performance. Furthermore, yoga has demonstrated advantageous outcomes as a complementary treatment for cardiovascular health. Regular yoga has been linked with reduced blood pressure, better heart rate variability, and improved cardiovascular fitness. When fused with medication and lifestyle changes, yoga can be influential in addressing cardiovascular ailments.

TRENDING NOW

Boosts Mental Health

In addition to physical health, yoga delivers substantial benefits for mental well-being. Prevalent mental conditions such as anxiety, depression, and other stress-related disorders can be effectively addressed via yoga. Moreover, it also helps individuals cultivate self-awareness, lower stress levels, and enhance emotional balance.

Numerous experts believe that incorporating yoga into the therapy plan for mental illnesses can boost the efficacy of existing therapies. The mindfulness and relaxation strategies utilised in yoga can significantly help mitigate symptoms, elevate mood, and foster a sense of calmness and inner peace. Yoga can also work with dietary supplements, amplifying their efficacy and facilitating overall health. Specific supplements, such as vitamins, minerals, and herbal therapies, are generally used to address diverse health conditions. When blended with yoga, these supplements can have a more lasting impact on health. For instance, in individuals suffering from joint disorders like osteoarthritis, the mix of yoga and supplements such as glucosamine and chondroitin sulphate has demonstrated beneficial results. Yoga stimulates joint flexibility, toughens supporting muscles, and eases inflammation, while supplements deliver the essential nutrients to sustain joint health. Also, yoga can extend the advantages of nutritional supplements aiding digestion and absorption. Yoga postures like twists and forward bends catalyse the digestive system, boost detoxification, and raise nutrient absorption. This combination can expand the benefits availed from nutritional supplements and support overall vitality. One of the innate strengths of yoga as a complementary therapy is its focus on personal empowerment and self-care. Contrary to passive strategies for treatment, yoga motivates the healing journey. Via regular practice, individuals conceive self-awareness, mindfulness, and a more comprehensive relationship with their bodies. This empowerment expands above the physical and mental realms promoting self-discipline, emotional stability, and a general sense of fitness. By including yoga in their daily routine, individuals actively transition towards self-care and prioritise their physical and mental well-being. As the approval and integration of complementary therapies continue to soar, medical professionals and individuals need to realise the potential advantages of yoga as a complementary therapy.

RECOMMENDED STORIES