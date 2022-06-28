Dancer Pose (Natarajasana): How To Perform, Health Benefits And Precautions

One of the more difficult yoga asanas, Natarajasana or the Dancer pose is perfect for bringing balance and improving coordination. Here's how to perform it and its benefits.

The dancer yoga pose is an intermediate yoga pose that combines difficult backbend and balance elements. The Sanskrit name of this yoga pose is Natarajasana, which comes from the words 'Nata' meaning dancer or actor, 'Raja' meaning kind and 'Asana' meaning pose. It is sometimes Other names for it include "Dancer's Pose" and "Lord of the Dance Pose."

There are two regularly used variations of this yoga asana. In the first, the raised leg must be held with one hand, and in the second, in an advanced posture, the raised foot must be held with both hands aloft.

Benefits Of Natarajasana

Here are all the health benefits of practising this yoga asana every day:

Stretches the hamstrings, calves and quadriceps, thus making you more flexible

Tones the lower back and the thighs

Tones the muscles of your arms and shoulders

Opens up the chest

Stretches and strengthens your abdomen

Makes your spine, shoulders and hamstrings more flexible

Strengthens the back muscles

Improves posture

Helps develop balance

How To Perform The Dancer Pose?

Here's a step-by-step guide to acing the Natarajasana or dancer pose:

Begin by standing in the Mountain pose (Tadasana) with your weight equally distributed on both feet. Lift your right arm to the ceiling. Now, grab the outside of your left foot with your left hand and bring it to the buttock as you exhale. Tighten your right hip and flex your right thigh and knee to make the standing leg powerful. To elevate the leg higher and deepen the backbend, powerfully kick your left foot into your left hand. Keep moving your left toes. Bring your right arm up in front, parallel to the floor. Fix your sight on an unmoving object to maintain the balance. Hold the position for 1-10 breaths and come back to Tadasana. Repeat on the other side.

Modification/Variations

Modifications

You can use a strap if you are unable to hold onto the ankle of your raised leg.

Place your hand on a wall for support if it's too difficult to balance.

Variations

Hold your outside ankle with the opposing hand for a deeper stretch. For instance, if your right ankle is lifted, reach with your left hand behind you and grasp the outer ankle of your right foot. Next, extend the opposing arm upward and forward.

Precautions To Take

While it is good to practice Natarajasana regularly but it requires balance and proper form. Without balance, it can be extremely difficult to perform the pose. Also, some people need to be extra careful while doing the dancer's yoga pose. If you have a recent or ongoing ankle or low back injury, avoid doing this pose. Additionally, try to avoid this yoga pose if you have low blood pressure, vertigo, headaches, or sleeplessness right now. Work as best as you can within your particular range of limitations. Also, discuss with your doctor if you have any medical issues before practising yoga.

