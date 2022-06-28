Dancer Pose (Natarajasana): How To Perform, Health Benefits And Precautions

- Health A-Z
The dancer yoga pose is an intermediate yoga pose that combines difficult backbend and balance elements. The Sanskrit name of this yoga pose is Natarajasana, which comes from the words 'Nata' meaning dancer or actor, 'Raja' meaning kind and 'Asana' meaning pose. It is sometimes Other names for it include "Dancer's Pose" and "Lord of the Dance Pose."
There are two regularly used variations of this yoga asana. In the first, the raised leg must be held with one hand, and in the second, in an advanced posture, the raised foot must be held with both hands aloft.
Here are all the health benefits of practising this yoga asana every day:
Here's a step-by-step guide to acing the Natarajasana or dancer pose:
Hold your outside ankle with the opposing hand for a deeper stretch. For instance, if your right ankle is lifted, reach with your left hand behind you and grasp the outer ankle of your right foot. Next, extend the opposing arm upward and forward.
While it is good to practice Natarajasana regularly but it requires balance and proper form. Without balance, it can be extremely difficult to perform the pose. Also, some people need to be extra careful while doing the dancer's yoga pose. If you have a recent or ongoing ankle or low back injury, avoid doing this pose. Additionally, try to avoid this yoga pose if you have low blood pressure, vertigo, headaches, or sleeplessness right now. Work as best as you can within your particular range of limitations. Also, discuss with your doctor if you have any medical issues before practising yoga.
