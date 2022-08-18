Crow Pose: How To Practice, Benefits, Precautions Of Bakasana

Crow pose or Bakasana is a yoga pose that targets your arms, abdominals, wrists, and upper back. Here's how to practise the pose and all its benefits.

Crow pose is also known as crane pose and frog stand. It is referred to as 'Bakasana' in Hindi. It is an intermediate yoga pose that targets the arms, abdominals, wrists, and upper back. It is the best yoga pose if you have not yet dived into arm balances in your yoga practices. It can be a challenging asana for beginners. You must support your full body on your hands, and first, it feels as though you might lose your balance and land on your face.

This pose needs upper body strength, core stability, mental focus, a little bit of courage, and a lot of patience, just like other arm balances do. Here's how to execute it, some advice to keep in mind, and some reasons this posture might be a good addition to your practice.

Health Benefits Of Crow Pose

Here are all the health benefits of crow pose that you should know about:

strengthens the wrists and arms

opens up the upper back.

improves abdominal muscle strength

stretches the groin

tones the organs in the abdomen

increases confidence

reduces tension and anxiety

How To Do Crow Pose?

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the crow pose:

Slightly bend your knees so that your palms are flat on the ground at about shoulder distance apart. Now place your palms on the mat in front of your feet. Press firmly against each finger's top joint while spreading your fingers widely. Your elbows should be straight back. Head in that direction without fully bending your arms into the Chaturanga pose. Open your knees so they are parallel to your upper arms and rise onto the balls of your feet. The back of your upper arms should support your knees. Start shifting your weight forward into your hands as you lift your head. Step one foot off the ground, then the other, and stand up on your tiptoes. Keep the knees on the arms and use the inner thighs for support. Hug your butt up to your feet. Pay attention to how your body feels as it lifts. Exhale, then shift your weight back till your feet are back on the ground to exit.

Modification/Variation

If you are looking for a modification, then you can place a block under your feet and see if it feels better. You can also lift one foot at a time to ace the technique first.

If you have already mastered the basic pose, you can try going from Downward Facing Dog into the Crow pose.

Precautions To Take

Avoid this pose if:

You have an injury in your shoulder and wrist

You are pregnant

You suffer from an underlying disease

