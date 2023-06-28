Crocodile Pose (Makarasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Makarasana Crocodile Pose: The crocodile position, also known as Makarasana, is a therapeutic or healing position helpful in transitioning between postures that strengthen the back. Makarasana, also known as the crocodile posture, is the final yoga pose because it calms the entire nervous system. As your body cools down in this position, you may get the rest you need. It is an adaptation of the locust stance or shalabhasana. This position is beneficial for managing stress, maintaining good posture, and being refreshing and soothing. There are suggestions that this posture may benefit the muscles in the buttocks, backs of the arms and legs, and legs. Makarasana, which is best performed on an empty stomach first thing in the morning, cleans the intestines. If not in the morning, you can do it three to four hours after your last meal in the evening.

Step-by-Step Formation Of Makarasana By Yoga and Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions

Join your elbows together and form a lotus shape with your palms. Maintain an upward position with your fingers. Raise your head and shoulders while maintaining a straight posture and forward gaze. Tuck your chin between your palms. Your toes are pointed outward, and your legs are extended. Take a regular, steady breath to help your muscles relax. Remain in the pose until you feel entirely at ease. To release, turn over, pull your shoulders and head down, and gently remove your palms from your chin.

Benefits Of Makarasana

Precautions To Be Taken

If you have a significant back injury, stay away from this position. For individuals with neck ailments, wrap a folded blanket around their necks during the asana to provide support. By doing so, you can protect your neck from any pressure or help.

