Crescent Moon Pose (Anjaneyasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

This asana stretches the chest, hip flexors, quadriceps, sides of the waist and tops of the ankles and feet.

Here's a step-by-step run-through of the pose Anjanyeasana By Yoga and Spiritual Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar.

The yogic term for the well-known front splits is Anjanyeasana or Crescent Moon Pose. It takes persistence and hamstring flexibility to master this intermediate-level pose. Vayu, the God of the Winds, had a son named Anjaneya, the Monkey God. He was renowned for his spectacular jumps since he could clear large distances.

How To Perform Anjanyeasana?

Here's a step-by-step run-through of the pose Anjanyeasana By Yoga and Spiritual Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions.

Adhomukhi Swanasana should be done first. As you slowly lean forward, position your right foot between your palms. Your left knee should be bent, and your toes should point out in the namaste mudra. Stretch your arms and gently arch your back until your eyes and nose face the sky. Hold the pose for a while. Repeat on the other side. Point your toes up. Slowly extend your right leg forward as much as possible and try to straighten both knees.

Anjanyeasana may make your hips flexible with frequent practice. It also extends the back muscles. It aids in relieving tension and stress. The position stimulates the digestive and reproductive systems, boosting their functioning.

TRENDING NOW

Breathing Methodology: Exhale as you push your leg forward. Inhale and generally exhale if you hold the asana for long.

Exhale as you push your leg forward. Inhale and generally exhale if you hold the asana for long. Navigating back from the posture: Place your palms down, lean forward, and push your palms down firmly after performing the pose on the opposite side. Bend your left knee and elevate your pelvis. Retract your left foot and unite it with your right. Touch your heels to the floor. Rest in Adhomukha Swanasana.

Place your palms down, lean forward, and push your palms down firmly after performing the pose on the opposite side. Bend your left knee and elevate your pelvis. Retract your left foot and unite it with your right. Touch your heels to the floor. Rest in Adhomukha Swanasana. Modifications and tips: Because it is not a basic yoga asana, you should only perform this posture under the guidance of a professional trainer. You risk injuring yourself if you do not accomplish it correctly. Use blocks beneath your thighs to aid in the stretch by splitting your legs as little as possible.

Benefits

Opens and stretches the hamstrings Increases the flexibility of your knees and hips Enhances the performance of your reproductive organs Anjanyeasana stretches and tones the hamstrings, thigh, and groyne muscles.

Contraindications

If you have a knee, groin, or hamstring issue, it is advisable to go easy or avoid this pose. Avoid overstretching your hamstrings to the point of injury. Recognise when to stop. If you have groin or hamstring pain, stay away from this position. It is suggested that pregnant women avoid attempting this position.

RECOMMENDED STORIES