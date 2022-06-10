Cow Pose (Bitilasana): How to Do, Benefits And Precautions

- Health A-Z
The cow pose or Bitilasana is a spine-warming posture that is generally done alongside its opposite, Marjariasana (cat pose). The word "Bitilasana" comes from the Sanskrit words: "Bitila" meaning cow, and "asana" meaning pose. The combination asana is known as the cat-cow pose. This pose is known as "Bitilasana - the cow pose" because the practitioner's body is in a position that resembles a stretched cow's limbs.
The pose is done in a kneeling position to provide a smooth bending stretch to the spine. This pose's contraction movement stretches the neck, spine, and hip flexors.
Here's a step-by-step guide to doing the cow pose the right way:
Beginner's tips: While rotating your neck, keep your shoulder blades wide and away from your ears. Also, don't put too much strain on your neck while performing this pose.
Cow pose offers a plethora of health benefits, including:
While the cow pose is an easy pose, there are some things you should be careful about while doing the pose. People who have an injury to the shoulder, neck, knee, or back should avoid doing the pose as it may aggravate the problem. People with high blood pressure, spondylitis, migraine, and arthritis are also not recommended to do the pose without expert supervision. Also, this pose should be avoided by people who have carpal tunnel syndrome or a ganglion cyst.
