Cow Pose (Bitilasana): How to Do, Benefits And Precautions

Cow pose or Bitilasana is a must in every yoga routine as it most relaxing spine-stretching pose. Here are how you can perform it and the benefits of doing this pose.

The cow pose or Bitilasana is a spine-warming posture that is generally done alongside its opposite, Marjariasana (cat pose). The word "Bitilasana" comes from the Sanskrit words: "Bitila" meaning cow, and "asana" meaning pose. The combination asana is known as the cat-cow pose. This pose is known as "Bitilasana - the cow pose" because the practitioner's body is in a position that resembles a stretched cow's limbs.

The pose is done in a kneeling position to provide a smooth bending stretch to the spine. This pose's contraction movement stretches the neck, spine, and hip flexors.

How To Do The Cow Pose?

Here's a step-by-step guide to doing the cow pose the right way:

Start in a tabletop position with your hips above your knees and your hands slightly ahead of your shoulders. Now, firmly press your hands into the mat. Lower your belly, lift your chin and sternum and expand your collarbones as you inhale and arch your back. To find more movement in the mid and upper back, keep the back of your neck long and your core slightly toned. Hold the pose for a few seconds. Return to a neutral spine to exit the stance.

Modifications and variations

Keep your forearms on blocks or folded blankets if you have pains in your hands or wrists.

People who have aced the cow pose can try doing the tiger pose (Vyaghrasana) to make it more challenging.

Beginner's tips: While rotating your neck, keep your shoulder blades wide and away from your ears. Also, don't put too much strain on your neck while performing this pose.

Benefits Of Cow Pose

Cow pose offers a plethora of health benefits, including:

Improves digestive health and prevents problems like constipation

Good for blood circulation by improving your blood flow

Reduces back pain by stretching your spine and improving flexibility

Keeps your back and abdominal muscles strong and healthy

Regular practise of this asana can help reduce belly fat

Improves your posture

Relieves stress and anxiety by improving blood circulation to the brain

Increases the focus of your mind and concentration

Relieves back, neck and shoulder pain

Strengthens the hip joints, shoulder joints and knee joints

Precautions To Take

While the cow pose is an easy pose, there are some things you should be careful about while doing the pose. People who have an injury to the shoulder, neck, knee, or back should avoid doing the pose as it may aggravate the problem. People with high blood pressure, spondylitis, migraine, and arthritis are also not recommended to do the pose without expert supervision. Also, this pose should be avoided by people who have carpal tunnel syndrome or a ganglion cyst.

