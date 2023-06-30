Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Gomukhasana is a sitting yoga pose that may be practised with different seated asanas.

Gomukhasana- Cow Face Pose: Gomukhasana is a Sanskrit term for "cow face pose" (go = cow, mukha = face, asana = stance). Your body is stretched in the cow face pose (Gomukhasana), including your back, shoulders, arms, ankles, hips, and thighs. The folded legs in the position are supposed to resemble the mouth and ears of a cow, respectively. You may explore the body's symmetry in this stance in various ways. Consider how it feels to cross one knee over the other from right to left vs left to right. Similar to how you can quickly tell whether one shoulder is tighter than the other by the posture of your arms. Gomukhasana is a sitting yoga pose that may be practised with different seated asanas.

Tips For Beginners

Make this posture more approachable by using objects. Use a strap if your shoulders are too tight to do the Cow Face Pose, and clasp your fingers behind your back. You can sit on a block or some blankets to give your legs more room to enter the posture.

How to do Gomukhasana Step-by-Step Instructions By Yoga and Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions

Lie on the yoga mat with your legs in front of you. Your palms should be near your hips when standing with your feet together.

Bend your right leg, tucking the right foot behind the left buttock.

Bend the elbow as you raise your left arm above your head. Bring your right arm behind your back and lock your hands together simultaneously.

Inhale deeply and hold the pose for whatever long it makes you most comfortable.

Now exhale and let your arms go.

Repeat with the opposite leg after uncrossing your legs.

Contraindications

Shoulder discomfort or injury: Avoid performing Gomukhasana if your shoulder pain is severe. Perform the position if the shoulder discomfort is not painful. Discomfort in any of the essential body parts: It is advised to avoid performing the pose if any of the body parts that are stretched out when executing it are in severe discomfort. Soft tissue injury in the leg refers to tearing tendons, ligaments, and muscles. Usually, it results from a strain or sprain. If you have any of these conditions, doing this pose can aggravate the issue. So, it is advisable to avoid doing the posture in these conditions.

Benefits Of Gomukhasana

Cures sciatica It helps with high blood pressure Cures stiff shoulders Elongates spine Beneficial for those with bad posture Reduces stress and anxiety Strengthens back muscles Stimulates kidneys

