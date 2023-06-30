Cow Face Pose (Gomukhasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Gomukhasana- Cow Face Pose: Gomukhasana is a Sanskrit term for "cow face pose" (go = cow, mukha = face, asana = stance). Your body is stretched in the cow face pose (Gomukhasana), including your back, shoulders, arms, ankles, hips, and thighs. The folded legs in the position are supposed to resemble the mouth and ears of a cow, respectively. You may explore the body's symmetry in this stance in various ways. Consider how it feels to cross one knee over the other from right to left vs left to right. Similar to how you can quickly tell whether one shoulder is tighter than the other by the posture of your arms. Gomukhasana is a sitting yoga pose that may be practised with different seated asanas.
Tips For Beginners
Make this posture more approachable by using objects. Use a strap if your shoulders are too tight to do the Cow Face Pose, and clasp your fingers behind your back. You can sit on a block or some blankets to give your legs more room to enter the posture.
How to do Gomukhasana Step-by-Step Instructions By Yoga and Spiritual Leader, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions