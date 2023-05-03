Corpse Pose (Savasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

This posture calms the mind and helps relieve stress and tension. It can a;lso help relax your body, reduce headache, fatigue, and insomnia.

Savasana (Corpse Pose): A Test Of Calmness.

The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases has become a concern for people worldwide, as heart disease, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and other ailments continue to rise. As a result, the average individual has begun taking cognisance of the stress associated with the various activities of everyday life. In the follow-up to the pandemic, the spotlight has been seized by the Indian practice of Yoga.

Yoga Combination

Yoga combines ancient philosophy with an elaborate system of asanas, breathing and meditative techniques to promote mindfulness and harmony between individuals and their environments. The practice has achieved global recognition and is now used in combination with various treatments for therapy in cases of depression, anxiety, trauma and several other physiological and psychological ailments.

At Its Core

Yoga imparts deep relaxation and serenity, allowing a person to conceive a unity between the mind, body and soul. While most asanas are designed to up-regulate the nervous system, the corpse pose is unique across various yoga sequences that aim to counter stimulation and have immensely calming effects. But, remaining calm can be challenging.

Savasana: Relax With Attention

Savasana demands a balance between relaxation and awareness. People often feel tense, and some fall asleep immediately after lying down. It requires a person to remain conscious and alert while being at ease. These two states can seem contradictory, but the pose effectively renders a condition where the bodily focus shifts from hyper-stimulation and anxiety to restore the digestive, immune and other essential systems.

The pose can be performed in the following steps by Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty:

Lie on the yoga mat, turning your feet out roughly at shoulder-width. Keep your arms on your sides, away from the torso, with the palms facing up. Take your attention to the various body parts, slowly relaxing your entire body. Breathe at a slow and gentle pace. Focus your attention on different sections of the body to relieve stress. After ten minutes, slowly roll towards your right side while keeping your eyes closed. Lie in this position for about a minute or two. Then, taking support from the respective hand, come to a relaxed seating position. Keep your eyes closed and take a deep breath, becoming more aware of your environment and body. Slowly and gently open your eyes to exit the asana.

Benefits Of Savasana

One of the rare purposes of Savasana is to build awareness towards the state of being mortal, albeit not in a morbid sense. The pose brings a deep, meditative state of rest, alleviating stress and speeding up microscopic bodily functions like cell regeneration and repair, the nervous system's rejuvenation, and many other benefits. The pose also helps regulate blood pressure and anxiety and can become crucial to a person's sleep routine. Moreover, the pose's simplicity renders it free from any contraindications. Savasana thus enables deep healing that can have several benefits and help people manage stress in their day-to-day lives.

