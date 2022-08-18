Cockerel Pose (Kukkutasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Yoga has been at the forefront of health practices recognised worldwide, with its origins in ancient scriptures of the Indian peninsula. Its efficacy in improving thousands of people's physical and mental well-being worldwide has granted it the popularity it enjoys today. Yoga possesses a collection of various poses, breathing exercises and meditation techniques that vary in terms of the difficulty they pose in execution and produces a range of effects on the human mind and body, significantly improving health and the quality of life.

Kukkutasana is an advanced yoga pose from the Padmasana group, belonging to the category of balancing oneself on one's arms. 'Kukkut' means rooster, and the pose is also known as the 'Cockerel Pose.' It is a pose that requires a certain level of experience before execution as it exerts enormous pressure on supporting muscles while requiring the individual to maintain strict form. Before moving on to the exercise, every yoga practitioner needs to master three movements to ensure unlocking the full benefits of the kukkutasana, including the sukhasana, padmasana and tulasana. Pregnant women and patients suffering from ailments and pain in the shoulders and arms, osteoporosis, knee injury and other related ailments should avoid this pose as it can lead to further damage.

Fitness Expert, Meenakshi Mohanty shares a step-by-step explanation of how to perform the Kukkutasana:

First, sit with crossed legs in the lotus pose. Now, insert your arms as close to behind the knees as possible, through the space left between the calf muscles and the thighs. Place the palms on the floor with your fingers pointing forward. Now comes the tricky part. First, lift your body on your hands, keeping your arms straight. Next, straighten your back and head, keeping your eyesight fixed on a point in front of you. Hold the position for the desired duration.

Benefits Of Kukkutasana

The benefits of the cockerel pose entail improved blood flow, increased mobility in legs and hips, better coordination, digestion, and enhanced sleep by reducing anxiety and stress. In addition, the cockerel pose is also known for enhancing adrenal gland secretions, improving metabolism and blood pressure, and advancing the immune system. The Kukkutasana thus can be a vital addition to a person's daily exercise routine. In addition, it can help improve several physical and mental health aspects, furthering the overall quality of life.

Conclusion: It can be challenging to hold the position initially beyond a few seconds, but practising this pose regularly strengthens the arms and shoulders, increasing the execution duration.

