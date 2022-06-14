Chakrasana is also commonly known as Wheel Pose. The Sanskrit name 'Chakrasana' is derived from the Sanskrit words chakra and asana, where 'chakra' stands for 'wheel' and 'asana' stands for 'posture' or 'seat'. Chakrasana or Urdhva Dhanurasana is known as the Full-Wheel Pose and Upward Bow Pose. This is a back bending pose that opens up the chest, tones the thighs, abdomen and arms, and activates the whole body. Himalayan Siddha, Akshar (Founder, Akshar Yoga Research and Development Centre) shares everything about the Wheel Pose.
How To Perform Chakrasana?
Here's a step-by-step run-through of the pose Chakrasana (Wheel Pose):
Lie down on your back
Fold both legs and bring your feet closer to the pelvis. Keep your feet and knees parallel
Place both palms beside your head, next to your ears, and underneath your shoulders, fingers are turned towards the legs.
Inhale and lift your pelvis; you can first place the top of your head down.
From there, lift your head and pelvis as you straighten your hands and legs as much as possible.
Press your feet into the ground as you straighten your legs, raising the pelvis and abdomen off the mat, activating your inner thighs.
Put more weight into your palms, as this will protect your lower back.
Keep the neck relaxed; breath normally by inhaling and exhaling