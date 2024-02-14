Cannot Sleep At Night? This Yoga Asana Can Help You Fight Insomnia

There are many ways to fight insomnia. This yoga mudra is one of them. (Photo: Freepik)

"A good night's sleep is as important as your diet and exercise routine for maintaining good health... It is very important to be mindful of our sleep pattern and timings," said celebrity yoga expert Anshuka Parwani.

Many people struggle to sleep at night. It could be due to spending long and stressful days at work. Or, they could be making poor dietary choices. For instance, some people have the habit of consuming caffeine close to bedtime. It should be noted that not just the duration of sleep, but even its quality has to be prioritised. Not getting at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night can affect health in the long run, leading to weight gain, mood disorders, cardiovascular issues, and other such things.

In order to get good quality sleep, there are many things that you can do. For one, you can cut down on your caffeine consumption and switch to soothing drinks like chamomile tea, or even a warm cup of milk. Then, you can ensure that you wrap up dinner at least 2 hours before bed. Keep the phone and other gadgets away 1 hour before bedtime, and relax and prepare to sleep by doing some yoga.

Many experts say that you must not exercise close to bedtime as it can stimulate your body, which can impact sleep. But, there are many breathing techniques and asanas that hardly require movement. Doing them can calm your body and signal your brain that it is time to relax.

TRENDING NOW

One such yoga routine is called Shakti or Empowerment Mudra, about which celebrity yoga and holistic wellness expert Anshuka Parwani made an informative video and shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

According to the expert, it can boost vital prana energy in the body, improve quality of sleep and has other benefits like:

A calming effect on the mind and body that helps you to sleep better.

It can combat stress and anxiety.

It can heal insomnia.

It can intensify the respiratory impulse in the lower chest area.

It helps to heal migraines and headaches.

It can activate the immune system.

It can also provide relief from menstrual cramps.

How to perform Shakti or Empowerment Mudra?

As demonstrated by Parwani in the video, you must begin by folding your thumb and bending the middle and index fingers of both your hands over it. Next, bring the hands closer and join the tips of the ring and little fingers together. Make sure to place your hands close to your navel. Make sure to breathe deeply by inhaling through the nostrils and exhaling through the mouth to relieve the body and mind of stress and tension.

You may like to read

Perform this mudra thrice a day for only 12 minutes.

Prioritise sleep

"A good night's sleep is as important as your diet and exercise routine for maintaining good health... It is very important to be mindful of our sleep pattern and timings, as it plays a very important role in our overall well-being," Parwani said.

Would you like to practise this?