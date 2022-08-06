Can Yoga Help New Moms With Lactation And Improved Milk Flow? Let’s Find Out

Time to check out some yoga poses for a stress-free breastfeeding experience.

World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Yoga is now recognized globally as a great way to improve physical, psychological, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Breastfeeding mothers need to take extra care and be cautious of their health. Yoga can add strength, flexibility, and stamina to their bodies. Practising yoga regularly while breastfeeding can quickly reverse the discomfort associated with breastfeeding, whether it is posture-related or due to stress. In that sense, yoga is a valuable way of life for lactating moms. As we observe Breastfeeding Week from 1st to 7th August, Yoga Expert Arunima Singhdeo, Founder & CEO, Shvasa, asks us to remember that yoga can help everyone in some way and breastfeeding mothers are no exception. They may have neck, upper back, and shoulder pains and asanas like Warrior, Cobra, Cat-camel, seated neck loosening, and stretches can help.

The warrior pose or Virabadharasana is a group of related lunging standing asanas that stretches the chest, shoulders, back, belly and groin. It also strengthens the shoulders, arms, back muscles, calves, ankles and thighs. Bhujangasana is a heart-opening backbend that stretches your entire upper body and can provide relief if you are experiencing back pain. The cat-camel exercise is another yoga posture that greatly benefits lactating mothers. It is done by pressing your stomach towards the floor and lifting the buttocks towards the ceiling. Then, allow your head to tilt back slightly and repeat this sequence for 30 seconds to 1 minute while simultaneously breathing correctly. Seated neck loosening or neck flexion stretch involves resting your arms alongside your body and engaging your core muscles to stabilise the spine. Draw your shoulder blades back and down. Slowly draw your chin in towards your chest. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds. Neck stretches and flexibility exercises can expand the range of motion and elasticity in the cervical spine to help relieve stiffness and pain.

Yoga also helps in stimulating breast milk production through improved circulation and hormonal stimulation. Some asanas that can help include backbends, inversions, and upper body stretching like warrior and Gomukha.

Let us start with Gomukha first. Popularly known as the cow face pose, it is an ideal yogic posture that offers a deep hip abductor stretch, resulting in more relaxed hip muscles. It also opens the hips and makes the pericardium area more accessible. This pose also improves blood flow, releasing stiffness from the lower body and relieving stress. Inversions and backbends are another fantastic and holistic way to warm up the body and soul. The backbends work vigorously to open the chest area, strengthening the heart and lungs, and by stretching the abdomen, they improve digestion. In addition, they stimulate circulation, loosen up the joints, release natural pain killers, relieve tension and boost energy levels. Upper body stretches can also help, such as the torso in which you reach upward to the sky through your fingertips with feet shoulder-width apart, chest, and shoulders. The biceps stretch involves standing or sitting with an elongated spine, back stretch, upper back, and shoulder stretch all of which help relax and relieve stress and tension.

If you have not tried yoga as a new mom, you should do so now! This time-tested ancient practice can be your trusted ally and friend when it comes to staying fit day-in and day-out and improving your tryst with the newborn!

