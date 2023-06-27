Camel Pose (Ustrasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Ustrasana Camel Pose: Yoga's Ustrasana, sometimes called the "Camel Pose," provides several health advantages for the body. The following is a breakdown of the Sanskrit translation of "Ustrasana": Asana is the word for posture, while Ustra is the word for camel. Hence, the "Camel Pose" name. While simultaneously ensuring that your core is engaged and developed, this posture helps soothe the mind.

Step By Step Formation Of Ustrasana By Yoga and Spiritual Leader Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder Of Akshar Yoga Institutions

Kneel with your back straight and your hips above your knees. Place cushioning under your knees a blanket or a mat folded twice if your knees are sensitive. Your palms should be at the sides of your rib cage as you draw your hands up the side of your body. With your elbows pointed out, wrap your other four fingers over the sides and fronts of your rib cage while letting your thumbs rest on the backs of your ribs. As you expand your chest towards the ceiling while maintaining this grasp, use your hands to lift the rib cage for support. Hold your chest as you slowly extend each hand to grab your heels. Tuck your toes under if you need a bit extra height. The tops of the feet might be level on the ground if not. Your hips should remain above your knees when you lean forward. Open your throat and allow your head to return if it feels comfortable. You can keep your chin tucked if that doesn't suit your neck. Bring your hands to your hips and your chin to your chest to exhale. As you gently raise your body to an upright kneeling position, tighten your abdominal muscles and use your hands to support your lower back.

Contraindications

You shouldn't do the camel pose if you have injured your knees, shoulders, neck, or back. Don't attempt the posture until your body is flexible enough to do so without effort. Just as far as it is normal for you to bend back. You can eventually reach the posture by progressively increasing your flexibility with more practice.

Benefits Of Ustrasana

The front of the body, especially the chest, belly, and quadriceps, are stretched in camel pose. Spending most of the day sitting, reclining, and bending your spine forward increases spinal mobility. You may improve your posture by flexing your back the other way by completing a backend. The heart chakra, which is your source of love, compassion, and care, is supposed to open. Because the entire body is used in this yoga pose, it promotes healthy blood circulation to all organs. You effectively extend your back and shoulders when you extend your upper body in Ustrasana. Your mobility will be improved as a result. By expanding the pelvic region, ustrasana benefits the female body. Reduced menstrual discomfort in the belly, ovaries, etc., can be attributed to this effect.

