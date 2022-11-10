Breath Of Fire (Kapalabhati): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Kapalabhati (Skull-Shining Breath): A Way To Revitalise

The ancient Indian practice of yoga relates to a holistic philosophy enriched by ideas of unity and harmony of the body, mind and soul. Its efficacy has led to its adoption as a supplement to modern medicine and therapy to cure various physical and mental ailments. The millennia-old tradition encompasses intricate poses, relaxing breathing techniques and transcendental meditation, combining to produce effects of relaxation, calmness and serenity.

Kapalabhati is a breathing technique ingrained within several yoga sequences. It is an effective method that helps clear the sinuses, the throat and the lungs through powerful exhalations, contrary to the more popular breathing techniques that rely on gentle breath control focusing on inhalations. Furthermore, the word Kapalabhati is constructed using kapala (skull) and bhati (to be lustrous), implying a rejuvenating, energising and heating effect derived from performing the technique, contrary to other breathing exercises which focus on delivering a calming, cooling effect.

Kapalabhati can be completed in the following steps shared by Fitness Expert Meenakshi Mohanty:

First, sit on the floor or yoga mat with your legs crossed. The technique focuses on the lower belly's movement, alternating short explosive exhales and marginally longer, but passive inhales. Filling your lungs with air by inhaling deeply, quickly contract the lower belly to push a burst of air out of your lungs. Then, instantly release the belly contraction to allow the lungs to suck the air back. Continue to perform the breathing technique slowly, creating a stable, regular rhythm. Once you can maintain a sufficient pace, repeat the method 8-10 times. As you become adept at performing the technique, increase the number of breathing cycles to 30 times, slowly moving up to 100 as you progress.

Benefits Of Kapalabhati

Kapalabhati is a highly effective technique that cleanses the respiratory system, strengthens and tones the diaphragm and the abdomen, releases toxins, increases blood-oxygen levels, improves digestion, and leads to better focus and attention. A vital function of Kapalabhati is to warm the body, preparing it for various other activities. It can be used during the day to regain focus, regain control of one's attention, and feel warm and energised.

Precautions For Kapalabhati

All yoga asanas and techniques require a trained professional or yogi to guide the proper execution of these exercises for effective results. The training should be avoided by people suffering from abdominal pain, high blood pressure, acid gastric issues and heart conditions. Pregnant women are also advised against practising the technique as it exerts pressure on the abdominal muscles and the surrounding area. In addition, the exercise can make people feel anxious and dizzy and should be performed with a trained yoga teacher.

