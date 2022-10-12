Bound Lotus Pose (Baddha Padmasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Baddha Padmasana: How To Practice Bound Lotus Pose?

The term "Baddha Padmasana" in English means "Bound Lotus Pose" or "Closed Lotus Pose." It is a challenging and advanced form of the lotus posture known as Baddha Padmasana expands the heart, boosts vitality and energy, and has numerous other physical and mental advantages. The words baddha, which means "binding" or "bound," padma, which means "lotus," and asana, which means "position," are the origins of the name. The practitioner starts in the lotus stance before beginning this asana. For example, to grab the large toes of the opposing foot, the hands are crossed behind the back. Then, the body is folded forward in more advanced variants.

How To Do Baddha Padmasana Step-By-Step? Shares Himalayan Siddha, Akshar

Start settling into the Padmasana (The Lotus Pose) on your yoga mat. Keep your feet high on your thighs, close to your groin. Position your right arm behind your back and try to reach out so that the right thumb and toe are in reach of your left hip with your right hand. Similarly, cross your right arm over your left arm behind your back and try to get your left hand as close to your right hip as possible. Now slightly lean forward and try to grab your left toe's thumb. Try to stay in this position for a short while. Try to hold this position for two to three breaths if you're a beginner. Breathe and slowly return to the starting posture to exit this position. Once again, you can perform this asana. However, for best results, practise this pose at least ten times.

Note To Beginners:You may have some pain when beginning this yoga pose in your abdomen, hip, thigh, and shoulder, but as you practise more, you will be able to perform this pose more effortlessly.

Baddha Padmasana Safety And Precautions

If anyone has the following health conditions, she should avoid this posture.

Pregnancy Sciatica pain A knee injury or disorder Lower back ailments Shoulder injury or disorder

Baddha Padmasana Benefits

Bound Lotus Posture stretches and tones the shoulders, arms, back, and thigh muscles. Alleviates Pain; as a result, the discomfort in certain places is reduced. Increases mobility and flexibility The arms, lower back, shoulder, and leg joints are more flexible in this position. Eliminates anxiety and stress Bound Lotus Pose is used to relieve tension and stress. Numerous psychosomatic disorders are influenced by stress and worry. They also contribute to conditions including heart disease and excessive blood pressure. One becomes immune to numerous diseases via continued practice. Additionally, it improves illness conditions. This posture gets a bonus star because it strengthens and stabilises the spine. Further, this pose enhances the functioning of the brain and spinal cord by creating synchronisation between them. The Anahata chakra, or heart chakra, is stimulated by regular asana practice and suitable breathing techniques. This is the life of a loving, kind, compassionate, and peaceful person. Numerous sexual diseases are cured by Baddha Padmasana, which increases blood flow to the groin. It also supports the reproductive system's strength.