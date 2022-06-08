Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Also known as the cobbler's pose, the bound angle pose helps opens up the hip and groin area. Here's how to do the pose and the benefits it offers.

Bound Angle Pose is a well-known yoga pose that expands the hips and groin area. It's also known as "Cobbler's Pose," after the way Indian cobblers sit on the ground to work on shoes. "Baddha Konasana (BAH-duh cone-AHS-uh-nuh)" is the Sanskrit name for this position, which is made up of three words: "Badha" meaning "bound," "Kona" meaning "angle" and "Asana" meaning "pose."

As you lengthen and stretch across your spine, this asana activates the muscles in your back. This posture also requires a strong and steady core. Your core strives to protect you from curving your back and dropping your chest when you sit on the floor in Baddha Konasana.

How To Do Bound Angle Pose?

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the Baddha Konasana pose:

Begin in a seated position, bringing the bottoms of the feet together. Bend your knees together, using your hands to open them up. Take a deep breath and drive your hips down, reaching your crown of the head towards the ceiling. Drop your shoulders down and back and force your chest forward. To open the hips, press the knees down towards the floor. Keep your back flat and the chest open, exhale and gently pull your torso forward. Breathe and hold for 3-8 breaths. Now, release your feet and come back to the initial pose.

Modifications and variations:

You can lean forward to intensify the sensations in your inner thighs while using your hands to open your feet.

Don't force your knees down as it may lead to an injury.

If sitting upright is too challenging, then place folded blankets under your hips to lift your pelvis and spine.

Benefits Of Bound Angle Pose

Here are some of the health benefits of the bound angle pose you should know:

Strengthens the inner thighs, groin area and knees, and makes them more flexible.

Aids in the relief of menstruation discomfort and intestinal issues.

Stimulates the abdominal organs, possibly benefiting the ovaries, prostate gland, kidneys, and bladder.

Relieves fatigue.

Allows the lower back to expand up and reduces sciatica.

Precautions To Take

People with groin or knee injuries should avoid doing this pose. It may be difficult to open your thighs and/or squeeze your feet together if your hips are too tight. Never try to force a position. Instead, work on a modified version until you develop more flexibility. Always stay within your own capabilities and restrictions. Before doing yoga, see your doctor if you have any medical problems.

