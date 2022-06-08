Bound Angle Pose (Baddha Konasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

- Health A-Z
Bound Angle Pose is a well-known yoga pose that expands the hips and groin area. It's also known as "Cobbler's Pose," after the way Indian cobblers sit on the ground to work on shoes. "Baddha Konasana (BAH-duh cone-AHS-uh-nuh)" is the Sanskrit name for this position, which is made up of three words: "Badha" meaning "bound," "Kona" meaning "angle" and "Asana" meaning "pose."
As you lengthen and stretch across your spine, this asana activates the muscles in your back. This posture also requires a strong and steady core. Your core strives to protect you from curving your back and dropping your chest when you sit on the floor in Baddha Konasana.
Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the Baddha Konasana pose:
Modifications and variations:
Here are some of the health benefits of the bound angle pose you should know:
People with groin or knee injuries should avoid doing this pose. It may be difficult to open your thighs and/or squeeze your feet together if your hips are too tight. Never try to force a position. Instead, work on a modified version until you develop more flexibility. Always stay within your own capabilities and restrictions. Before doing yoga, see your doctor if you have any medical problems.
