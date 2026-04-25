Boost immunity naturally: 5 simple yoga poses and breathing techniques to stay protected from seasonal infections like malaria

Boost immunity naturally with 5 simple yoga poses and breathing techniques to help your body stay strong and protected from seasonal infections like malaria.

Yoga poses (Image: AI Generated)

Vector-borne diseases including malaria are seasonal and can be more common in people who are stressed and have low immunity. While medical treatment, personal hygiene and prevention strategies are important, yoga can assist with the progression of boosting immunity. Stretching, breathing and relaxation, all part of yoga, increase circulation, reduce stress and promote well-being.

According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga Expert, "Improving immunity takes time. It's nurtured by daily practices that keep the body moving. Yoga has simple techniques that can be practised daily for improved health, immunity and well-being."

How yoga supports immunity?

Yoga has physical and psychological benefits. It improves blood flow, so that the body receives all the nutrients and oxygen it needs. It relieves stress, another cause of poor immunity. It relaxes the mind and exercises the body, which enhances immunity. It also improves sleep and digestion, which makes one healthy.

Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation)

The practitioner will execute various postures such as forward bends, extensions and gentle backbends. These are synchronised with the breath, to create a flowing movement. Surya Namaskar improves blood flow, strengthens the body and gives energy. It is a multi-system exercise, strengthening and boosting immunity. It also increases metabolism and flexibility.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The practitioner begins with lying on the stomach and palms placed on the ground beside the chest. On inhalation, the chest lifts up while lying on the ground. The gaze is forward. This pose opens the chest and helps to expand the lungs, important for good health. It also stimulates the internal organs and improves blood flow, to enhance the health of the body.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

The pose is performed with the person lying on his or her back, with knees bent and feet close to the hips. Inhaling, hips are lifted to form a bridge. Setu Bandhasana improves blood circulation and massages the organs. It relieves stress and fatigue and improves immunity. It strengthens the back and improves posture.

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Matsyasana (Fish Pose)

This is performed by lying on the back, raising the chest and placing the head on the floor with the support of the elbows. Matsyasana opens the chest and throat, making breathing easier and providing oxygen. It's good for the lungs and keeps you alert. Don't bend your neck. Do all movements slowly. Those with neck injuries should practice with a teacher.

Alternate Nostril Breathing

The individual sits in a comfortable position and inhales and exhales through alternate nostrils using fingers and slowly. The breathing exercise cleanses the mind, increases the supply of oxygen and calms the nervous system. It reduces stress and increases immunity. Don't force the inhales and exhales. Don't practice when you are distracted. Practice in a quiet place.

Yoga cannot treat diseases like malaria but it helps the body to build up its immunity. Yoga practice can help build immunity, reduce stress and improve the quality of life. Simple yoga exercises in daily life can help towards being and staying healthy, balanced and prepared for seasonal infections.

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