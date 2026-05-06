Best yoga for weight loss: 6 Simple asanas that can help burn belly fat faster

Yoga for fat loss: Are you tired of belly fat? Try to practice these 6 simple, yet effective, yoga poses daily in the morning for faster weight loss.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 6, 2026 11:32 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

Best yoga for weight loss: 6 Simple asanas that can help burn belly fat faster

Yoga is a holistic and effective way to support weight loss while improving flexibility, coordination, posture, and overall mental well-being. For people looking to reduce belly fat without the intensity of strenuous workouts, yoga offers a gentler yet powerful approach. According to yoga experts, practising specific poses regularly can help engage and strengthen the abdominal muscles, target the waistline, improve digestion, and lower stress - factors that play an important role in fat accumulation around the midsection. Most importantly, yoga helps you stay active while being gentle on your joints and muscles.

But which poses should you practice for better results? In this article, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, an internationally acclaimed yogic master and visionary, helps us understand how simple yoga poses can fix your gut, metabolism rate and support a sustainable weight loss.

6 Effective Yoga Poses to Burn Belly Fat and Strengthen Your Core

Here are the top 6 yoga poses that can help melt your belly fat when performed with some consistency:

1. Navasana (Boat Pose)

How to do:

Sit on a mat with your legs extended straight in front of you.

Lean back slightly and lift both of your feet off the ground.

Extend your arms in front of you, parallel to the ground

Keep your back straight, and your body must be in the V position

Hold this pose for 15-30 seconds, and breathe evenly

Navasana yoga posture, when practiced daily can help you strengthen your core, contract your abdomen, help improve digestion, and assist in toning of waistline.

2. Phalakasana (Plank Pose)

How to do:

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Start this position in a push-up and put your arms under your shoulders

Your body should be in a straight position from top to toes

Engage your core, legs, and arms

Balance the body on arms and toes

Hold 30-60 seconds, without sinking your hips.

When practiced daily the plank pose that help improve endurance, strengthens the core, and helps lose fat from the abdominal region.

3. Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

How to do:

Begin by lying on your back

Now, bend your knees and hold your toes with your hands

Inhale and lift your chest off the ground and thighs off the ground

Look straight ahead

Hold the pose for 15-20 seconds

Bow pose is an excellent yoga posture that enhances digestion, strengthens the spinal cord, stretches the abdominal area, and helps in toning your belly.

4. Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana)

How to do:

Lie on the mat and keep your hands under your shoulders

Press your palms and lift your chest

Keep your pelvis on the ground, and it should be relaxed

Hold the pose 15-30 seconds

When practiced daily, bhujangsana also known as the cobra pose can help This pose stretches the abdominal area, increases flexibility, strengthens the core, and energises the core muscles.

5. Wind-Relieving Pose (Pavanamuktasana)

How to do:

Start by lying on the mat and extending the legs

Bring both of your knees towards your chest

Wrap your arms around your knees and hold this pose

Gently rock on both sides

It helps to relieve gas trouble, improve digestion, reduction of belly fat, and alleviate discomfort in the abdomen.

6. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

How to do:

Start it with lying on the mat, knees must be bent as in a chair pose

Keep your hips and feet apart from each other

Press down into your feet, and raise your hips upward direction

The shoulder must be placed on the ground to provide support to the entire core

Lift your back and hold for 20-30 seconds

This yoga asana strengthens the core and glutes, helps to reduce belly fat improves blood circulation.

Practising these 6 poses with proper consistency can help to strengthen the core, improve flexibility, support healthy digestion and all while a natural way to reduce the belly fat over time. However, there is a catch - weight loss doesn't solely depend on your workout or body movement routine, there is another thing that should remain in focus while you are trying to lose weight - your diet. What you are eating matters more than what you are doing. Combining these poses along with a regular, balanced diet and mindful breathing is key to long-term results.

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