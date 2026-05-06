Best yoga for weight loss: 6 Simple asanas that can help burn belly fat faster

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookie Policy.
Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 6, 2026 11:32 AM IST
Medically Verified By: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar
Yoga is a holistic and effective way to support weight loss while improving flexibility, coordination, posture, and overall mental well-being. For people looking to reduce belly fat without the intensity of strenuous workouts, yoga offers a gentler yet powerful approach. According to yoga experts, practising specific poses regularly can help engage and strengthen the abdominal muscles, target the waistline, improve digestion, and lower stress - factors that play an important role in fat accumulation around the midsection. Most importantly, yoga helps you stay active while being gentle on your joints and muscles.
But which poses should you practice for better results? In this article, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, an internationally acclaimed yogic master and visionary, helps us understand how simple yoga poses can fix your gut, metabolism rate and support a sustainable weight loss.
Here are the top 6 yoga poses that can help melt your belly fat when performed with some consistency:
How to do:
Navasana yoga posture, when practiced daily can help you strengthen your core, contract your abdomen, help improve digestion, and assist in toning of waistline.
How to do:
When practiced daily the plank pose that help improve endurance, strengthens the core, and helps lose fat from the abdominal region.
How to do:
Bow pose is an excellent yoga posture that enhances digestion, strengthens the spinal cord, stretches the abdominal area, and helps in toning your belly.
How to do:
When practiced daily, bhujangsana also known as the cobra pose can help This pose stretches the abdominal area, increases flexibility, strengthens the core, and energises the core muscles.
How to do:
It helps to relieve gas trouble, improve digestion, reduction of belly fat, and alleviate discomfort in the abdomen.
How to do:
This yoga asana strengthens the core and glutes, helps to reduce belly fat improves blood circulation.
Practising these 6 poses with proper consistency can help to strengthen the core, improve flexibility, support healthy digestion and all while a natural way to reduce the belly fat over time. However, there is a catch - weight loss doesn't solely depend on your workout or body movement routine, there is another thing that should remain in focus while you are trying to lose weight - your diet. What you are eating matters more than what you are doing. Combining these poses along with a regular, balanced diet and mindful breathing is key to long-term results.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.