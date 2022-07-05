Planning For IVF Treatment? Here's How Yoga Can Be Beneficial For You

Benefits Of Yoga While Planning For IVF Treatment by Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

A majority of couples are battling infertility due to various reasons and opt for ARTs. If you plan to go for IV, you need to know that yoga can help you stay calm during the entire course of treatment. Try to do yoga every day without fail and improve your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. After all, you need to take charge of your health and do whatever it takes to help you sail through the IVF journey. Read on to know why doing yoga can be a good idea.

Yoga offers physical and mental health benefits for couples undergoing IVF treatment. It can indeed be integral to your treatment and fasten the healing process. Unfortunately, many couples encounter infertility due to poor lifestyle choices, stress, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, ovulation disorders, tubal disease, and untreated chlamydia or gonorrhoea. Thus, many couples take IVF treatment to conceive and fulfil their dream of achieving parenthood. Therefore, it will be imperative for couples to take utmost care of themselves while undergoing IVF treatment. So, they should pay attention to their exercise and diet. When it comes to exercise, doing yoga can be of great help.

Here Dr Nisha Pansare, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune, tell you why yoga should be included in your daily fitness routine.

It can help you to overcome stress and anxiety: If you do yoga regularly before opting for IVF, then you will successfully deal with stress, anxiety, sadness, depression, frustration, irritability, restlessness, and loneliness. IVF can be overwhelming for some women. So yoga can help you relax, release tension, and stay calm and composed. It helps to deal with IVF failures: Some women have to undergo repeat IVF cycles before one is successful. IVF failure is devastating, and repeat failures can invite depression. So, yoga women can face their fears and experience less anxiety and stress when preparing for their next IVF cycle. It increases the chances of IVF success: It has been proven that women doing yoga can combat the side effects of IVF treatment in a better way, along with positive outcomes. It boosts mood and energizes you: Doing yoga can help you avoid those mood swings, make you feel good, and reduce pain and inflammation. It promotes sound sleep: Yoga can relax and de-stress you by helping you get proper sleep at night.