Auspicious Pose: How To Practice, Precautions And Benefits Of Swastikasana

Auspicious pose or Swastikasana is one of the best yoga asanas used for meditation. Here are the health benefits of performing this yoga asana.

Auspicious Pose or Swastikasana is one of the easiest meditation poses that can be difficult to attempt. The Hindi name "Swasrikasana" comes from Sanskrit and is a combination of three words: 'Su' meaning 'good,' 'Asti' meaning 'existence' and 'Asana' meaning Pose. One way to define this pose is as a tool for understanding the interconnectedness of all things. Swastikasana is a relatively simple yoga pose that can be utilised for prolonged sitting and meditation. Here's everything you need to know about the pose.

How To Do The Auspicious Pose?

Here's a step-by-step guide to performing the Swastikasana properly:

Begin sitting down and spread your legs in front of you. Take a deep breath in and exhale. The sole of your left leg should now be positioned on the inner thigh of your right leg when you fold your left leg. Bend your right leg similarly and aim to position your right foot between the muscles of your left thigh and calf. You should be touching the floor with your knees. Keep the stance for a comfortable feeling. Maintain a straight back, head, and neck. Now perform any mudra with both hands on your knees. Try to stay in this position for a while and close your eyes. Try to hold this position for 3-5 minutes if you're a beginner. Slowly return to the initial position, keeping your leg straight the entire time. Then, breathe deeply and unwind. This asana should be practised for at least 30 minutes for best results. When you first begin this yoga pose, your thigh, calf, ankles, and back may experience some pain, but as you practise, you will be able to perform this pose more effortlessly.

Health Benefits Of Swastikasana

Here are all the health benefits of the yoga asana you should know about:

Improves focus and concentration

Regular Swastikasana practice enhances mental clarity and concentration because it increases blood flow to the brain. This is because Swastikasana helps to stimulate blood flow to the brain. Your brain becomes more focused and functions properly because of increased blood flow because it receives more oxygen and essential nutrients.

Aids weight loss

One of the many benefits of performing Swastikasana is reducing lower body fat, creating a lot of pressure on the lower body and helping it get toned.

Strengthens muscles

Several studies have found that regular practice can strengthen the hip, knee, and thigh muscles. It increases blood flow to the area, allowing muscles to receive more oxygen and nutrients, strengthening them. Swastikasana can also help prevent injury to the hip, knee, and thigh muscles.

Improves digestive health

Swastikasana puts some extra pressure on the stomach and inner intestine organ, which causes our bodies to produce stress hormones, which help to promote the function of the digestive system improves proper bowel movement and helps to promote the prevention of various types of digestion-related issues, such as constipation.

Reduces stress

Regularly performing Swastikasana is for calming the mind and relieving tension. Sitting in this position can make our leg muscles work harder, increase our flexibility, and keep us relaxed. It is highly recommended that anyone who experiences stress regularly practice this asana along with calm breathing to relieve stress and improve blood flow throughout the body.

Precautions To Take

While the pose is mostly considered safe for everyone, it can be problematic for someone suffering from sciatica and sacral infections.

