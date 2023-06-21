Accomplished Pose (Siddhasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

The Siddhasana pose strengthens your inner thigh muscles while opening up your back, shoulder, chest, and hips.

Siddhasana- Posture of Perfection: Siddhasana is a traditional seated yoga posture. It is sometimes called the Perfect posture, Posture of Perfection or the Accomplished Pose. The Sanskrit words "Siddha" (meaning achieved) and "asana" (meaning seat or position) are combined to form the term Siddhasana. It is a meditation-oriented pose with many advantages for improving your body's flexibility and strength. 'Muktasana' or 'the Liberation Pose' are other names for it. This is because the ultimate purpose of all different yoga asanas is emancipation, which this posture aids in achieving. The Siddhasana pose strengthens your inner thigh muscles while opening up your back, shoulder, chest, and hips.

Step-by-Step Instructions By Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions

Start by sitting on the floor with your hands at your sides and your legs straight before you. Your left knee should be bent, and you should put your left heel against your groin. Your right knee should be bent and moved towards your left ankle's front. Inhale while lifting your right foot and putting it just over your left ankle as you exhale. Your right heel should be placed in your groin. This action ought to feel natural. Please don't push it. This will support maintaining a straight posture. Palms facing down; place your hands on your knees after removing them from your sides. Your knees ought to rest on the ground. The backs of your hands or wrists can also relax on your knees while your arms are extended straight out in front of you with your palms facing upward. Use one of the adjustments if you cannot perform this or are uncomfortable doing it until your hips are more flexible. Lie back and look ahead while sitting upright. Spend at least a minute in this position while taking deep breaths.

Contraindications

Despite being beginner-friendly, Siddhasana yoga asana should be avoided by the following groups of people:

Those who suffer from knee, ankle, or hip ailments. Those who have arthritic pain. Those who have sciatica discomfort. Only after consulting their doctor may pregnant ladies strike this stance. Those who have a fever, a cold, or the flu.

Benefits Of Siddhasana

The hips, adductors, knees, and ankles are stretched in the Siddhasana stance. It also aids in directing energy from your lower body upward via the spine, which promotes a flat back, an upright posture, and a long spine when carried out correctly.

Holding the Siddhasana for extended periods and engaging in deep breathing exercises will give you the most significant advantages from the pose. Each repetition of the position enables you to concentrate on the tighter parts of your hips and progressively loosen these areas through deep, attentive breathing.

Regular Siddhasana practice may help lower stress levels and lessen the signs and symptoms of anxiety. Additionally, sitting in a contemplative position and engaging in deep breathing exercises fosters grounding and promotes physical and mental comfort.

Siddhasana helps in attaining perfection in life. It moves you towards positive energies to bring success and excellence in everything you do. It fosters healthy habits and releases any unhealthy practices.

