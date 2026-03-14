8 office-friendly yoga asanas to improve flexibility and fight fatigue

To ensure a smooth flow of blood circulation and minimise the physical strain caused by desk work, check out these simple office-friendly yoga asanas to improve flexibity and fight fatigue.

Usually, a pain in the shoulder is the result of poor posture, or any other kind of underlying health issue that needs to be addressed. For office goers, carrying heavy bags to work and then spending the day staring at the screen in one position -- without getting any kind of stretching done -- can aggravate the problem. But, yoga asanas can help. There are many promising yoga poses that can tackle muscle and bone problems, and here, we look at five effective asanas that can rid you of your shoulder pain immediately. Despite engaging in yoga, stretching, and other physical activities, if the problem persists, get in touch with the doctor to ascertain the actual cause.

Prolonged sitting at your office desk can make most professionals feel stiff, tired and mentally exhausted at the end of the day. Spending all day long while facing a screen and sitting in restricted mobility may slowly impact one's flexibility, circulation and energy levels. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports several health issues associated with prolonged sedentary behaviour such as muscle stiffness, poor mobility, and fatigue.

Office-friendly yoga asanas

The good news is that practising short movements breaks in between work can make a lot of difference. According to yoga gurus, some simple stretches at the desk may help the circulation, muscle tension and energy. Check out these eight yoga poses mentioned which you can practice in the office to enhance flexibility and alleviate fatigue at work.

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Seated cat-cow stretch Seated neck stretch Chair forward fold Seated spinal twist Standing forward stretch Seated shoulder rolls Seated leg extension Wrist and finger stretch

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