8 office-friendly yoga asanas to improve flexibility and fight fatigue

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Prolonged sitting at your office desk can make most professionals feel stiff, tired and mentally exhausted at the end of the day. Spending all day long while facing a screen and sitting in restricted mobility may slowly impact one's flexibility, circulation and energy levels. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports several health issues associated with prolonged sedentary behaviour such as muscle stiffness, poor mobility, and fatigue.
The good news is that practising short movements breaks in between work can make a lot of difference. According to yoga gurus, some simple stretches at the desk may help the circulation, muscle tension and energy. Check out these eight yoga poses mentioned which you can practice in the office to enhance flexibility and alleviate fatigue at work.
The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.
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