7 Daily yoga poses to reduce stress and balance cortisol levels naturally

Yoga is one of the ancient remedies for overall body development. Read on to know the top 7 yoga poses that can help build muscle strength and lower cortisol levels.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Published : May 7, 2026 11:13 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar

7 yoga poses to strengthen muscles and bring down cortisol levels.

Yoga is one of the quintessential activities you can do to keep your soul in balance. The mind and the body are well impacted by this very simple act that helps you connect with yourself better and helps you move forward in mind with better mental clarity and a sense of a healthy body.

The body needs yoga to strengthen the muscles and make the bones stronger than ever before. The all-around art of yoga is certainly the one that helps you move forward in life with better strength and improves your muscles. Moreover, it helps to lower cortisol, which is a steroid hormone which is widely known as the stress hormone. Lowering cortisol levels is much needed for the maintenance of overall health and well-being of the body. High cortisol levels for an extended period of time can lead to many health problems, which can include weight gain, sleep disturbances, weakened immunity, and increased risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and osteoporosis. Reducing cortisol levels is known to benefit you in improving sleep quality, reducing inflammation, and helping regulate blood pressure.

In this article, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - an internationally acclaimed yogic master and visionary, will explain the best yoga poses that one can practic to control stress, and balance cortisol levels naturally.

7 Yoga Poses to Strengthen Muscles and Bring Down Cortisol Levels

The yoga poses help you bring down cortisol levels and check the cortisol levels in the body, helping you achieve a well-balanced life with strengthened muscles and an efficient core while also maintaining the overall health of the body.

Plank Pose

Start the muscle-strengthening yoga session with the Kumbhakasana or the plank pose, as it is beneficial to help you build strength in your entire core, which includes the abs and the obliques. This pose also helps strengthen the shoulders and arms, which makes it a great pose to start with.

Boat Pose

The second in the line is Navasana or the Boat Pose, which is a static pose that requires a lot of core control. it works in strengthening your abs and hip flexors. Besides this, it is a great pose when it comes to helping spinal stabilisers.

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Benefits of yoga.

Bridge Pose

Widely known as the Setu Bandhasana, this miraculous muscle-relaxing pose improves relaxation and lowers the cortisol levels as it helps to release stress hormones, which calm the mind, making it absolutely ideal for managing anxiety and stress, while also engaging the core. Besides this, it also works in strengthening the glutes and lower back, making it an all-arounder.

Warrior II

For the strength of a warrior, you should definitely go for the Virabhadrasana II or the Warrior Pose, which is a standing pose that is exceptionally well when it comes to strengthening the legs and core of the body and at the same time, it is well known to promote stability in the body.

Benefits of plank exercise.

Side Plank Pose

One of the most renowned poses, which is the Vasisthasana or the side plank pose, is the one to look for when it comes to muscle strength, as it helps strengthen the obliques and rectus abdominis. This dual strengthening works well to help support the spinal stability in the body.

Balasana

One of the best poses to help you with the strength of the muscles is the Child Pose or the Balasana, which is a resting pose that helps to provide very strong relief from mental health issues like stress and anxiety, as it works to stretch the back of the body and the hips. The well-balanced movements help to reduce tiredness in the muscles and help to bring down cortisol levels.

Seated Forward Fold

End your muscle-strengthening yoga journey with the Paschimottanasana or the Seated Forward Bend Pose, which is an exceptionally calming pose that helps to stretch the spine, hamstrings, and the lower back area of the body, which works well in promoting relaxation and reducing stress.

Yoga is an exceptional tool that helps you maintain the strength of the body, and it is exceptional in providing balance to the mind, soul and body. Any person looking for some unparalleled strength should definitely look for yoga.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned yoga poses are all backed by science. However, for those who are dealing with the issue of high cortisol levels for a long time, it is recommended to consult an expert before making any changes to their daily routine.

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