6 Yoga Exercises For Better Eyesight

There are about 2.2 billion people globally with near or distant vision impairment, according to a 2021 report by the World Health Organisation (WHO). India is the second-most populous country in the world and home to over 20 per cent of the blind population. Addressing visual impairment is a major global health issue, and while several factors are responsible for poor vision, including age, genetics, and the environment, everyday habits are just as important. In addition, there are indications that daily routines can affect a person’s eyesight and develop into further complications if not addressed in time. What are these habits? Explains Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director- India, Orbis.

The number of people in the world who experience eye related problems is estimated to be about 285 million. Nowadays, all kinds of work involve laptops, computers, smartphones and other technologies which keeps adding to hours person is spending in front of a screen. This is the main reason why kids and young adults have such high power from such young age. On top of this, there are other factors exacerbating eye problems such as pollution, gene, carelessness, etc. Yoga is a very beneficial exercise for people experiencing such eye problems and also for people who want to take better care of their eyes.

Yoga asanas will not only better your eyesight, it will also help in the reduction of stress and help in the overall betterment of your health including your eyes. Yoga asanas are also known to treat some eye conditions as well. This includes short sightedness as well as long sightedness.

HOW DOES YOGA HELP EYESIGHT

You probably were not aware of this fact but yoga exercises are very effective for bettering your eyesight. It helps regulate pressure and enhance the functioning of the optic nerves. Even exercises as simple as rapid blinking of the eyes can bring back the twinkle in your eyes, warding off all dreariness caused due to long hours of exposure to electronic devices and make them healthier and stronger.

YOGA POSES

Before you begin practicing these exercises, experts on yoga training recommend that you should wash your eyes with cold water a few times. Throughout the exercise keep your head and spine straight.

Eye Rotation-Clockwise And Anti Clockwise

In this exercise, you have to rotate your eyes clockwise and anti-clockwise. This will soothe your eyes and its muscles. Doing this exercise regularly will also protect your eyes from adverse conditions and other eye related illnesses.

Eye Palming

Palming is a very simple exercise through which you can improve blood circulation. The warmth of your palms is the key to improving your eyesight. And it has been proven to be effective.

Trataka

Trataka is to stare at something constantly for a set period of time. Doing the same can help improve your eyesight and focus.

Eye Rotation Up And Down Exercise

Continuous eye movement can help improve your eyesight and prevent eye problems.

Sideways Eye Rotation

This exercise can benefit patients who suffer from eye problems like myopia and hypermetropia. Performing this asana is very simple but also very effective. It has been proven to better eyesight.

Bhastrika Pranayam

Bhastrika Pranayam is an eye exercise that helps increase blood circulation to the head. It is a great exercise to improve your senses and that includes your eyes.

Blinking

This is the most simplest exercises you can try without putting any extra effort. It is also an exercise that you do not need to plan and schedule. You can do it at anytime and it will have an impact. Before you start the exercise sit in a comfortable position, keep your eyes open. Blink very quickly for about 10 times. Next close your eyes for 20 seconds and relax. Focus on your breathing. Repeat this whole process for about five times and that should be enough.

