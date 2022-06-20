6 Yoga Asanas To Instantly Energise You If You Are A Hybrid Working Professional

Yoga can always be your protective shield which will not only give you warmth but will also strengthen your immune system and will transform your mood into happy and energetic times.

Yoga expert, Abhishek Otwal, shares 6 asanas for the 'hybrid working professional'. These asanas are designed to keep you energetic all day through.

Today, as people start going back to offices after a long hiatus, it is inevitable that they feel out of sorts with the situation, After all, work-from-home do instill a sense of complacency and people were also able to avoid all the other stress and anxiety than comes from working in an office. Commuting long distances, dealing with co-workers can have an effect on you, both mentally and physically.

So, it is true when you say that the COVID-19 pandemic and the accompanying lockdown measures have turned work-life balance upside down and now when offices are opening, health issues are becoming common as most of the people is not able to suddenly cope up with 'work from office' pattern. Health is the main factor, which is extremely important post covid and it is observed that all of us have become more and more fitness-centric now. Regular exercise is essential to maintain a fit and healthy body and, in that case, what could be better than yoga. If you practice yoga, it always helps you to ward off various diseases and stiffness, which is common if you are regularly going to office. For any professional, yoga is one of the practices, which can be a game changer. Just a few basic asanas and meditation are enough to overcome stiffness instantly.

BEST YOGA ASANAS TO ENERGISE YOU

Abhishek Otwal, Yoga Expert, shares his unique understanding of the various yoga asanas and their many benefits. He has shared a few asanas that are designed to keep you energetic and active all day through, especially now that you have started going to office regularly. Yoga can always be your protective shield which will not only give you warmth but will also strengthen your immune system and will transform your mood into happy and energetic times, says Abhishek Otwal, as he shares these 6 asanas for the 'hybrid working professional'.

Virabhadrasana

This is a yoga asana which is known to be very beneficial when it comes to strengthening the shoulders, improving balance and stability, providing stretch to numerous body parts, reassuring good circulation and providing energy to the body. This yoga posture is known to energize the entire body.

Shishuasana

Shishuasana is highly recommendable for working professionals. This asana calms down and gives a gentle stretch to your back, hips, thighs, ankles, and feet. It lobs away all those unwanted and negative thoughts from your mind and increases your concentration level.

Malasana

It's a best yoga pose for inner thigh and thigh stiffness. It totally stretches your thighs and straightens your spine and neck. This asana helps you to relieve stiffness from thigh and neck region, which usually happens when you sit for long during office time. It also stretches the hips, spine and neck area.

Bidalasana

This pose stretches the muscles of the back completely, improves spinal flexibility, relieves lower back tension. You have to calmly do this pose and breath in and breath out.

Baddha Konasana

This is a very helpful asana for a beginner. Practice this in the last when you warping up your session. it stretches your inner thighs and knee area.

Pranayama

This is great if you want to keep infections at bay while going to office. With regular office routine, cold, cough, viral fever, congestion in the chest and breathing issues are quite common! Ever since then, we have become all the more cautious and conscious about fitness and the well-being. But, the fact of the matter is that having a yoga regime always boost your immune system and help keep infections at bay! Practicing deep breathing and Pranayama helps to strengthen your lungs as well as ensure optimal functioning of ears, nose, throat and the respiratory system.

Make these asanas a part of your daily routine. In no time, you will be amazed at the difference it makes to your life because you will feel refreshed all day long.