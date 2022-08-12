5 Yoga Exercises You Can Try For Overall Well-Being

Five yoga exercises for overall well-being.

Yoga has been marketed as a great form of workout that can help people get those much-desired curves and toned bodies. While this is a fad being sold by many today, yoga is much more than just a way to lose weight. It is an ancient science and art that provides holistic well-being. Beyond the twists and turns, yoga combines physical postures, rhythmic breathing, and meditative exercises to transcend the marks of time on mental and physical health. Those who regularly practice stand to gain much more than meets the eye!

Here are five yoga exercises you can try for overall well-being

Dhanurasana: Dhanurasana, or the bow pose, has various benefits. It stimulates the reproductive organs and regulates hormones and menstrual flow. Dhanurasana also strengthens the back, shoulders and legs and aids metabolism and digestion. This is because it has a massaging effect on all the abdominal organs.

AdhoMukhaSvanasana: AdhoMukhaSvanasana, or the downward-facing dog pose, is a spine strengthening exercise. This asana strengthens the core and relieves back pain by working out imbalances in the body and improving back strength.

Vrikshasana: Also called the tree pose, Vrikshasana helps in improving balance and strength. It also strengthens the hips and improves neuromuscular coordination. Vrikshasana can also induce alertness and concentration when practised regularly.

Malasana or Garland pose: This is an excellent pose for those who want to achieve overall wellness. It helps in improving balance, focus, and concentration. This posture also aids digestion and opens up the hip and groin region.

Trikonasana: Trikonasana opens the shoulders and stretches the hips. Apart from this, trikonasana also improves digestion and reduces anxiety.

Conclusion

In today's high-speed environment, many of us have forgotten to slow down, relax, and take a minute to consider our body and mind. Practising yoga regularly can help relax both these aspects, and we learn to be more mindful of our breath, lifestyle choices and stress levels. In a few days, you can begin to notice a world of difference not just outside but within you too!

