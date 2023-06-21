5 Ways To Introduce Yoga In Your Life Without Doing Asanas

Far more than a workout, yoga is a way of life

Even if you never strike a pose, you can still strengthen your body, mind, and spirit through yoga.

When we read about yoga, it usually centres on the physical poses and their benefits how they help reduce stress and anxiety, build physical strength, and improve balance and overall health. The supporting science is exciting, but it only scratches the surface of what yoga truly offers our body, mind, and spirit. Far more than a workout, yoga is a way of life. It extends well beyond the mat, influencing our thoughts, actions, and how we live. Let's learn how you can tap into these benefits and make yoga a lifestyle.

How you make yoga a lifestyle

On the occasion of International Day Of Yoga 2023, Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health and Wellbeing, RoundGlass Living, a Wholistic Wellbeing app, shares 5 ways to practise yoga in addition to performing asanas. These are:

1. Develop a daily routine: Try to wake up, eat, and sleep at set times. Creating a consistent schedule will help you develop self-discipline, which is one of the niyams (positive habits and attitudes) listed in the eight limbs of yoga.

2. Eat responsibly: Food is fuel. Yoga recommends a diet that supports personal and spiritual growth. Focus on cooking and consuming food mindfully by engaging all your senses, and use locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.

3. Practise subtle movement: If you can't take time out for daily asana practice, try doing sookshma yoga or subtle yoga. These relaxing micro-exercises take up minimal time and can be done anywhere. Examples include rotating your feet, neck, and eyes; opening and closing your mouth; and performing gentle stretches to increase blood circulation, remove stiffness in your joints, and open energy blockages. Try it first thing in the morning if you wake up feeling stiff or groggy.

4. Be mindful: Practice staying in the moment by intentionally focusing on what you're doing, experiencing, or thinking. For example, while eating, draw your attention to the flavours, textures, and aromas of your food.

5. Be authentic: Practising satya or being true to our own selves is one of yamas (moral discipline) recommended by Patanjali in Yog Sutras. Being honest and authentic helps us foster a better relationship with our own selves. It helps us see who we really are, beyond our emotions and our reaction to them.

Even if you never strike a pose, you can still strengthen your body, mind, and spirit through yoga. Try introducing these positive attitudes and habits into your routine, and let the transformation begin.

