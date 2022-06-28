3 Simple Yoga Asanas To Rejuvenate Your Body And Mind

The hardest part about developing a solid Yoga practice is simply the discipline of getting onto your mat daily. Read on.

Yoga has become the new buzzword, especially post the pandemic. Pranayama and meditation have been prescribed like magic pills to the world. It is not the number of hours or even the ability of the body to do crazy postures. It is simply developing the discipline of showing up of being consistent. So let us focus on five simple asanas and pranayama we can all do from our homes to help energise our bodies and minds. Can't we all set aside just 10-15 minutes to begin a simple practice?

Supta Baddha Konasana(Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

You can place a cushion under each knee for extra support. This posture is vital, or passive, allowing the body to rest. This pose can soothe the nervous system, which has many physiological benefits, including lowering the heart rate and aiding digestion and sleep. It also opens up the hips, shoulders, and chest allowing for deeper diaphragmatic breathing. In addition, this pose can relieve tension and alleviate pain in the lower back for some people.

Steps to get into the pose

Lie down on the back in savasana,

Place the palms on the mat,

Inhale, bend the knees and join the feet together

Closer to the inner thighs, knees pointing to the side wall, palms resting on the mat

Hold for 1-2 mins, exhale and release. Lie down back in savasana

Janu Sirsasana, Supported (Head-to-Knee Pose, Supported)

This posture stretches the hamstring and increases the hip joints' flexibility. It also helps improve the disorders of the abdominal and pelvic regions. For instance, conditions that include Pancreas, Kidney, and Adrenal Gland. Hold for 1 min on each side and then repeat twice.

Steps to get into the pose

Sit in Dandasana Core active, spine long, knee caps lifted, strong quadriceps, toes pulled towards the hips.

Bend the right knee and press the right foot flat along the left inner thigh, allowing the knee to rest on the mat.

Inhale, stretch the arms up

Exhale, fold forward, keeping the chin up and spine long and reach for your left foot

Inhale, lift the chest and chin and extend the spine

Exhale, fold, ultimately bringing the forehead to the knee. Keep the shoulders relaxed and elbows bent

Hold for ten breaths

Inhale, extend arms forward and come up with a long spine

Exhale, release arms by the side

Repeat the same thing on the other side to finish.

Paschimottanasana, Supported (Seated Forward Bend, Supported)

This posture stretches the hamstring and the entire body's posterior chain and increases the hip joints' flexibility. It helps improve the disorders of the abdominal and pelvic regions. Hold for 1 min and then repeat twice.

Steps to get into the pose

Sit in Dandasana Core active, legs stretched out, spine long, knee caps lifted, strong quadriceps, toes pulled towards the hips.

Inhale, stretch the arms up

Exhale, fold forward, keeping the chin up and spine long and reach for your left foot

Inhale, lift the chest and chin and extend the spine

Exhale, fold, ultimately bringing the forehead to the knee. Keep the shoulders relaxed and elbows bent

Hold for ten breaths

Inhale, extend arms forward and come up with a long spine

Exhale, release arms by the side

Place a bolster on the legs to further support the spine if needed.

Please note - If you have never practised Yoga before, please learn and do the asanas as mentioned earlier and pranayama under the guidance of a good teacher before attempting the same on your own. The key is never quantity or the number of hours you practise, and it is just about consistently choosing to get on to your mat daily, even if it is for just 10-15 mins.

Stay healthy, stay inspired and peace out.

(This article is authored by Divya Rolla, Yoga and Meditation Expert, Cult.fit)