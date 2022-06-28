3 Simple Yoga Asanas To Rejuvenate Your Body And Mind

- Health A-Z
Yoga has become the new buzzword, especially post the pandemic. Pranayama and meditation have been prescribed like magic pills to the world. It is not the number of hours or even the ability of the body to do crazy postures. It is simply developing the discipline of showing up of being consistent. So let us focus on five simple asanas and pranayama we can all do from our homes to help energise our bodies and minds. Can't we all set aside just 10-15 minutes to begin a simple practice?
You can place a cushion under each knee for extra support. This posture is vital, or passive, allowing the body to rest. This pose can soothe the nervous system, which has many physiological benefits, including lowering the heart rate and aiding digestion and sleep. It also opens up the hips, shoulders, and chest allowing for deeper diaphragmatic breathing. In addition, this pose can relieve tension and alleviate pain in the lower back for some people.
Steps to get into the pose
This posture stretches the hamstring and increases the hip joints' flexibility. It also helps improve the disorders of the abdominal and pelvic regions. For instance, conditions that include Pancreas, Kidney, and Adrenal Gland. Hold for 1 min on each side and then repeat twice.
Steps to get into the pose
This posture stretches the hamstring and the entire body's posterior chain and increases the hip joints' flexibility. It helps improve the disorders of the abdominal and pelvic regions. Hold for 1 min and then repeat twice.
Steps to get into the pose
Please note - If you have never practised Yoga before, please learn and do the asanas as mentioned earlier and pranayama under the guidance of a good teacher before attempting the same on your own. The key is never quantity or the number of hours you practise, and it is just about consistently choosing to get on to your mat daily, even if it is for just 10-15 mins.
Stay healthy, stay inspired and peace out.
(This article is authored by Divya Rolla, Yoga and Meditation Expert, Cult.fit)
